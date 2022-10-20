Cooley: PC freshman Jayden Pierre "will be a household name in college basketball"

Emptying the notebook as the Providence Friars transition from Big East Media Day to the team’s first exhibition game on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion:
1). If you think that Jayden Pierre is held in high regard as he prepares for his freshman season, check out the answer that Ed Cooley provided when asked Tuesday at Madison Square Garden if he had any coaches-in-waiting among the current group of players.
“Jayden Pierre will be a household name in college basketball,” said Cooley, a response that featured a walkoff/drop-the-mic vibe to it. “He has those 'it' factors that translate into winning … how he comes into practice and communicates with his teammates and coaches.”
For Jared Bynum – Preseason First Team All-Big East selection – one thing comes to mind when he thinks of Pierre. That would be swagger.
“He’s always talking on the court,” said Bynum. “He’s a guy who makes shots and gets others involved and someone who pushes me in practice. Hopefully I can make him better so that he’s even better in the coming years.”
Cloaked in confidence isn’t something that Pierre unearthed the moment he set foot on the PC campus this past summer. Last January with his high school team (Long Island Lutheran) competing in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Pierre went up to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who happened to be in attendance that particular day, and asked if the pair could pose for a photo after the game.
Bynum is equally as bullish when the subject of Pierre’s work ethic was broached.
“He’s confident in himself and is always in the gym working,” said Bynum. “It makes me feel good to see somebody who’s younger than me who wants to put in the same amount of work. He’s going to be good for us this year and has a great future to look forward to.”
Perish the thought, but say Bynum picks up two quick fouls and needs to sit for a lengthy stretch. The veteran guard believes the newcomer (Pierre) is more than equipped to run the show if such a scenario arises.
“He has the skill set,” said Bynum. “It’s about getting out there and seeing what it’s like. Once he gets comfortable playing games, he’ll realize he can play at this level.”
2). Harping back to the question that Cooley was presented with on Tuesday concerning head-coaching candidates within his program, the current Friar boss took the occasion to talk up two men in particular – assistant coach Ivan Thomas and former Friar great LaDontae Henton, who’s entering his second season as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
“LaDontae is a natural leader, a natural speaker, a natural person who sees the game, but so is Ivan,” said Cooley. “The success that we’ve had at Providence since I’ve been there, it’s not me. I promise you that. Our staff has done an incredible job but is also undervalued and overlooked.”
3). One couldn’t walk out of Madison Square Garden and not think about the new day that’s dawning at Villanova and the conference as a whole. For seemingly forever, the Big East propped up Jay Wright as chief ambassador on a national level based on the acclaim that the Wildcats generated under his watch. His decision to retire following Villanova’s run to last season’s Final Four created a major void among the Big East coaching fraternity, but have no fear, says Commissioner Val Ackerman.
From Ackerman’s vantage point, the coaching baton is in good hands with Cooley and Creighton’s Greg McDermott – two coaches who were at the helm of their respective schools when the Big East re-branded itself in 2013. Ackerman went as far as to say the Big East will now feature co-deans among the basketball coaches.
“You can look at years of service plus success, but there’s also a gravitas and level of respect that other coaches have for them. They’re natural leaders,” said Ackerman. “After Jay retired, my first phone calls were to Ed and Greg to say, ‘We need your guidance.’” They’re embracing it.”
