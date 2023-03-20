PROVIDENCE – In real estate circles, Ed Cooley signed a Single-Family Sales Disclosure for his East Greenwich house on Friday, March 3 – one day before the Providence Friars were blown out on Senior Day against Seton Hall.
The Times/Call learned of the official date when Cooley and his wife Nurys inked the disclosure form for 55 Lenihan Lane after the house officially went on the market Monday morning. The listing price is $1.9 million with Therese Vezeridis of Residential Properties handling the sales transaction.
The day after Cooley’s house was prepped to be placed on the open market, the Friars were crushed by the Pirates, 82-58. Subsequent losses to UConn (in the Big East Tournament) and Kentucky (in the NCAA Tournament) were part of a season-ending four-game losing streak that saw the Friars go from a team that was contending to a Big East regular-season title to a team that received one of the remaining at-large bids for the Field of 68.
***
Update: Providence College has announced that Ed Cooley is no longer the school's men's basketball head coach:
Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P. and Athletics Director Steve Napolillo announced today that the College will begin a national search for a men’s basketball coach. The new coach will replace Ed Cooley, who resigned earlier today. Cooley coached the Friars for 12 seasons and posted a 242-153 mark.
“I deeply appreciate Coach Cooley’s immense contributions to the men’s basketball program and to the PC community over the past 12 years,” Father Sicard said. “Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed. I wish him, Nurys, and their family all the best in their future.
“To our fans, let me state this without equivocation: We remain committed to competing at the highest level of men’s basketball,” Father Sicard continued. “Our facilities, our fan support, and our record of success demonstrate the impact of that commitment, and I have full confidence that we will identify and hire a new coach who will build on this strong foundation and lead Friar basketball to continued excellence on a national level.”
“I would like to thank Ed Cooley for the efforts which he put forth over the last 12 years guiding our men’s basketball program,” Napolillo said. “He helped the program achieve a high level of success during that time. I, along with Fr. Sicard, wish him, his wife, Nurys, and his family all the best in the future. The Providence College family is excited to move forward with the hiring of the next great coach of the Friar men’s basketball program. Providence College is a strong academic institution with tremendous athletic facilities, one of the best home atmospheres in college basketball, and a member of the BIG EAST Conference. I am so appreciative that Friartown has the greatest fans in the country.”
