NORTH SMITHFIELD — The Lincoln and North Smithfield boys hockey team’s simply needed a win Sunday afternoon at Rhode Island Sports Center.
Both teams came into the Division II rivalry clash trying to jump start their season after a difficult opening month. The Northmen, who were coming off a tie in their first game in nearly a month, were the stronger team for long stretches of the opening two periods, but their inability to stay out of the penalty box proved to be their undoing.
Lincoln received a pair of power-play goals from senior centerman Devin Cormier and senior defenseman Landon Forrest scored an unassisted shorthanded goal with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the final period that proved to be the difference in a 4-2 Lincoln road win.
“This is a huge win and a hard-fought win from start to finish, and that’s what we wanted to go out and do,” Cormier said. “Effort is one of our biggest things right now. We haven’t done a great job starting off games, so to go out there and play a full 45 minutes – that’s huge for us.”
“This was a battle – it’s the one-door-down battle – and it really could have gone either way,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “Both teams played really well, but the biggest thing I liked from our team was the heart, the effort and the desire. We haven’t put a 45-minute game together yet and I think we did that tonight. We still have to stay out of the box, but the effort was there.”
North Smithfield (0-2-2 Division II) received goals from senior Chris Marcoux in the first period and freshman Nate Gravel in the third, but NS coach Ben Shatraw wasn’t pleased with his team’s discipline – especially from the team’s upperclassmen. Both teams were hit with a major penalty and a 10-minute misconduct, but the penalties impacted the Northmen more because they only skate 10 players and goalie Zach Grenon.
“When you start taking undisciplined penalties, things get undone and then what do you do,” Shatraw said. “You end up running around playing catch up and we’re not in a position where we can play catch up. We don’t have the bodies to replace guys who are taking misconducts and 20 minutes in penalties. I just told them that it starts at the top, the upperclassmen need to pick up the pace.
“We can’t take dumb penalty after dumb penalty. The underclassmen played poised and didn’t get overwhelmed because of the hype behind this game. They were the strength and it’s a positive going into next week.”
Lincoln (1-6, 1-5 Division II) jumped out of last place with the victory and can now set its sights on jumping ahead of PSW starting with Friday night’s visit to URI’s Brad Boss Arena to take on North Kingstown. The Northmen and Lions meet again at RISC on Martin Luther King Jr. afternoon.
After a scoreless opening period where each goalie made a couple of solid saves, the Northmen grabbed the opening goal when Marcoux was allowed to skate the length of the ice before putting a shot past junior Nathan Goff. The Northmen had a few more chances to extend the lead, but it was the Lions who scored next.
Freshman defenseman Jaden Bourski delivered a shot from the point that was tipped past Grennon by the alert Cormier.
“It was a good shot and I was fortunate to deflect it with the tip of my stick,” Cormier said. “As a team, we need to keep doing what we did in this game and it starts with a good effort and executing.”
The Lions took advantage of another needless Northmen penalty when Cormier scored just 12 seconds into the final period when he jammed a puck past Grennon at his right post. The lead barely lasted three minutes because Brandon Boudreau found Gravel for the game-tying goal.
“We played a complete hockey game the other night [in a 1-1 tie] against RMR and my message after this one is simply their decisions affect everyone else more so than any other team you’ve ever played on,” Shatraw said. “We need to be a disciplined team to win.”
Lincoln, which also struggled to stay out of the box, netted the game-winning goal while shorthanded when Forrest scored a superb solo goal. The Northmen ended up going 0-for-7 on the power play, as the Lions finished off the game with an empty-net goal from junior winger Jake Kye.
“I really just liked the effort the kids played with and the way they moved their feet,” Forrest said. “We have two good lines and we’re developing the freshmen to make up a good third line.”
