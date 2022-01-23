Good luck figuring out Division II boys hockey.
Lincoln entered the weekend sitting at the bottom of the division with just one win and games against talented RMR and Portsmouth in the span of 20 hours.
By Sunday afternoon, the Lions were back in the race to actually host a quarterfinal playoff game thanks to the team’s best performances of the last two seasons. Thanks to seven points from senior centerman Devin Cormier, the Lions defeated RMR, 8-4, Saturday night and then turned around and defeated the second-place Patriots, 3-1, Sunday at Portsmouth Abbey.
“The boys showed a lot of heart, desire and will,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “We faced a little adversity as well [Sunday] and Nathan Goff played a pair of great games in net.”
Lincoln (3-6-0-1 Division II) has another busy weekend coming up with a trip to Lynch Arena Friday night to face PSW co-op before going to Cranston Vets the following night to take on defending champion Cranston/Scituate co-op.
The Lions head into the weekend with plenty of confidence after battling to a victory over the talented Patriots. Derrick Wood took a pass from Cormier and opened the scoring 7:52 into Sunday’s game and defenseman Carter Tillson doubled the lead with an unassisted goal just 1:15 into the second.
The Patriots grabbed a power-play goal back 48 seconds into the third period, but Cormier connected with Tillson for an empty-net goal with 15 seconds left to secure the victory.
The weekend started with a wild affair Saturday night at Rhode Island Sports Center against RMR. After scoring the game’s opening goal, the Lions allowed the Vikings to score four of the next five goals to fall behind by a pair just 3:32 into the second period.
Nathan Turcotte, who scored the game’s opening goal on an assist from Jake Kye, scored an unassisted effort at 4:36 of the middle period to cut the deficit in half. Cormier, who scored an unassisted goal late in the first to briefly tie the game, tied it against at 5:23 after good work from defenseman Cam Labrie.
Lincoln took the lead for good with just 2:06 left in the period when Tillson and Turcotte set up Cormier for his hat-trick goal.
Lincoln poured it on in the third period starting with Wood’s first goal of the season after a pass by Giuseppe Lisi. Cormier fed Turcotte for his hat trick with 3:04 left and then Cormier scored his fourth with 1:42 left in the game.
