Could the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft prove to be the last of its kind?

Never say never, yet don’t bet against the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft going down in the annals as the final one of its kind.
Last year’s three-day, 40-round format has given way to a pandemic-influenced reduction on the number of players who’ll experience the thrill of hearing their names called. Condensed to 160 selections that will be made across five rounds, the 2020 draft will unfold over two days. The first round is to be aired in primetime on Wednesday night while the remaining four rounds are set for Thursday.
Thanks to COVID-19 taking a sledgehammer to the college and high school seasons, scouts weren’t afforded the chance to thoroughly evaluate prospects. Such reasoning is what the owners want you to keep in mind when wondering why 1,050 MLB hopefuls have been eliminated from the 2020 draft equation. The other side of the coin is that signing bonuses won’t have to be shelled out at a time when the revenue stream is significantly down.
Looking ahead, some serious chatter has already been held about limiting the 2021 draft to 20 rounds where a significant impact would still be felt. We’re talking about lopping off half the number of rounds that have been customary in recent years.
Amidst the seismic moving of the goalposts, three Rhode Island natives find themselves thanking their lucky stars.
For Cumberland native Chris Wright along with North Smithfield native C.J. Dandeneau and Prout School product Mason Feole, the one-year anniversary of getting drafted has arrived. As they keep their fingers crossed that a return to the spring training facility of the respective ballclub that drafted them is imminent, they take solace in not having to agonize about where they might fall.
That doesn’t mean they’re not sympathetic to those individuals who not too long ago believed they had a shot of getting drafted.
“They’re not going to have the same opportunities that were available in the past which is tough,” said Wright, drafted in the 12th round by San Francisco. “You’ve got to eat it and work hard and make sure that you’re still trying to get to where you want to be.”
A righthanded pitcher who was a 37th round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates after spending 2019 as a graduate student at UConn, Dandeneau added, “If this crazy thing happened last year, I would have probably said this is it. I definitely would not be where I am right now. I would have finished up my college career with the best season I’ve ever had, but I was fortunate and excited to still have the chance to move on and play professionally.”
Stated Feole, a college teammate of Dandeneau who went in the 11th round to the San Diego Padres, “It’s unfortunate to see guys who I know personally not have the opportunity to move on into professional baseball this year. You’re talking about the dreams of a lot of guys who have put the work in to get that window of opportunity.”
Both lefthanded pitchers, Feole and Wright turned pro with a year of college eligibility still on the table. With the benefit of a safety net, both were asked to play the “what if?” game in the event the pandemic crisis turned the baseball world upside down in 2019 and MLB opted to limit that year’s draft to five rounds.
“You can’t foresee anything like this happening, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to forgo my final year as a collegiate athlete [at Bryant University],” said Wright. “It would have been an obvious call to go back and play if I wasn’t drafted. I would still have a spot on the team and be at a place that I consider my second home. A lot of guys have a decent idea of where they might get picked based on talking to scouts. There’s part of you that thinks you can go and do this right now, but I don’t think I would have signed a free agent deal.”
In the case of Feole, who underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, it would have been a stress-free navigation of the hypothetical COVID-19 waters of 2019.
“It was a tough decision last year to give up the opportunity to play at UConn, but I would have elected to have Tommy John and go back to school. I don’t think it would have been a question,” said Feole, who would have been looking at a 2021 return to the mound for the Huskies.
It should be clear that pro aspirations won’t be automatically dashed in the event Wednesday and Thursday come and go and a player goes undrafted. At a time, however, when a number of minor league teams are rumored to be on the chopping block, and the hope of a 2020 minor league season continues to fade with each passing day, those who don’t get picked figure to find themselves between a rock and a hard place as it relates to keep pressing forward while awaiting good news that may not come until several months down the line.
“I still believe they’ll be a good amount of opportunity in the future. Hopefully it won’t be the be-all and end-all,” said Wright.
“There are guys who are going to have to scratch and claw, but they also have the mindset to do whatever they can,” said Feole. “Hopefully they find ways onto major league rosters.”
“You’re being asked to stay ready non-stop which can take a toll on you for seven, eight months out of the year,” said Dandeneau. “You have to stay in that 80-90 percent range where you’re conserving a little bit but ready to turn it on whenever the time comes.”
As for whether the 2019 MLB draft will be remembered in a historical sense, Feole said, “We’re in this weird turnover of our sport. A lot of changes are being pushed. One thing that is certain is that baseball is about to become much more competitive.”
Editor’s note: Dandeneau was released by the Pirates on Tuesday as the paper went to press.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
