COVID concerns results in cancellation of Cumberland-La Salle boys soccer team

Originally, the boys soccer team from Cumberland High was scheduled to face defending state champion La Salle in Providence on Wednesday night. The game was to air live on Cox Cable’s Yurview channel.
On Tuesday, the nonleague game between the Clippers and Rams was canceled. The reason stems from last Saturday when La Salle defeated Bishop Hendricken, 1-0, in Warwick.
Afterwards, it was learned that a Hendricken player had tested positive for COVID-19. The Rhode Island Department of Health reached out to La Salle on Monday night and indicated that the school’s varsity boys soccer team – as well as Hendricken’s – must quarantine through Sunday, Nov. 1.
La Salle Athletic Director Ted Quigley confirmed Tuesday that the game against Cumberland will not be rescheduled at a later date. The quarantine period means the Rams will not face Central Falls in a nonleague game that was on the docket for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Macomber Stadium.
“We were looking forward to playing at their new field,” said Quigley.
All told, La Salle will miss two league games and two non-leaguers. Hendricken, which is in the same Division I subdivision as the Rams, is slated to miss two league contests and two non-league dates.
In terms of postseason implications, Quigley reached out to the Interscholastic League on Tuesday.
“They said they’re more worried about the health of the kids and we will figure that out later,” said Quigley.
There are tentative dates in place for the soccer playoffs, yet nothing has been etched in stone as far as what the postseason will look like in any of the fall sports. Last Friday, the RIIL met with the executive board of the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to discuss the playoff picture. The league is targeting a release of what the playoffs might look like by the end of the current week.
