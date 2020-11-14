CROSS COUNTRY: Mount's Slaney making up for lost time

The heart has always been willing to keep pushing. The body, however, kept sending out warning signals.
It’s been an arduous couple of years for Ryan Slaney. From shin splints to stress fractures, the senior at Mount St. Charles has remained a dormant powder keg of untapped potential. Every time Slaney was set to take a step forward, something would flare up in his right leg that would lead to a pause in his running endeavors.
This fall, Slaney’s senior season, has seen the 17-year-old author a different tale. Only one race stands in his way from making it through an entire cross-country season for the first time as a high schooler. The race that would serve as the official capper as one of the top interscholastic stories around these parts awaits Saturday at Ponaganset High, site of the cross-country state meet.
To reach the season’s version of the finish line is a cause for celebration for someone who this fall achieved a considerable amount – from capturing first place in 3-of-4 dual meets to placing third at last weekend’s Class C meet. It’s even more remarkable when factoring in Slaney’s lengthy status as a bystander.
Due to health issues that kept on lingering, Slaney did not compete in cross-country during his sophomore and junior years at Mount.
The world of promise that engulfed him at the onset of his freshman season soon gave way to a challenging and frustrating reality with one injury after another. In the fall of 2017, Slaney made waves when he was the top finisher in a Northern Division season-opening meet at Scituate. He competed the following week at Ponaganset. It was around that time when he started developing problems.
“I thought it was just regular pain,” said Slaney one day earlier this week after completing a workout at Chase Farm Park in Lincoln.
Turns out something was seriously wrong. Slaney was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right fibula. Rest for a solid amount of time was prescribed. He came back for freshman states and the class meet and hasn’t been heard from since on the cross-country circuit.
The summer leading into his sophomore year yielded a stress fracture in his shin. Understandably, it was a no-go for cross-country. The spring of 10th grade, Slaney developed a stress fracture in his tibia. The same injury lowered the curtain on his running availability as a junior.
“It was definitely difficult,” said Slaney, noting that he’s lost count on how many physical therapy sessions he’s attended.
Undeterred, Slaney kept training. His primary source of motivation stemmed from knowing that time was still on his side. As a senior, he could change the narrative before the window closed completely.
“I knew I had to take advantage of it and make sure I was healed,” said Slaney.
His summer training workouts prior to the 2020 season fostered an uplifting, can-do spirit as Slaney came to grips with how long he could push himself. Pain tolerance has never been an issue. Often, the problems that in past years resulted in shutting it down have come when Slaney has pushed himself too far – believing that he had much more to give than the required mileage.
“I would always go hard because I’m always looking to better myself,” said Slaney.
Through trial and error, Slaney came to grips with how to treat the hard practice days and scaled-back days. If he wanted to make it through his senior season unscathed, he had to stay the course.
“I know he wants to train harder and longer, but we want to save him,” said Amy Noecker, Mount’s head coach. “It used to kill him to see everybody running and doing things that he couldn’t, but he picked himself up by saying, ‘I’ve got this chance here.’
“He’s not taking anything for granted,” Noecker added. “This is definitely a sport that challenges you and pushes your limits. When you get injured and you’re sidelined, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ You’re crushed and devastated that you’re not out there.”
These days, Slaney is crushing the field in his quest to make up for lost time. His true test came during a three-day break between dual meets a few weeks ago. At Ponaganset, he posted a winning time of 16:33. The next time out at Cumberland’s Monastery course, he also ran 16:33 – good for second against a talented field.
“I knew I had taken off enough time. I was ready to get back to it,” said Slaney. “It means everything to me to come back. Running has been my passion since fifth grade when my gym teacher told me I should run.”
By the way, the gym teacher who helped put Slaney on the running path is none other than Scott Carpenter, now the Dean of Discipline and the boys lacrosse head coach at Cumberland High. No question, Carpenter will be rooting hard for Slaney on Saturday.
“I’ve been trying to get to this point for three years,” said Slaney, eyeing the first and only time he’ll compete in the state meet.
In one sense, it’s mission accomplished. In another, Slaney yearns to keep going.
“I definitely want to run in college,” said Slaney, noting that he has started reaching out to colleges. “I feel that I have a lot more to give.”
This coming from someone who is finally seeing the heart sync up with the body.
