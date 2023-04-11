Croswell pushed for players to remain at PC under new head coach Kim English

PROVIDENCE – Ed Croswell may not have had any direct skin in the game, yet that simple fact didn’t prevent the now-former Providence College basketball player from donning his recruiting cap.
Regarding the Friar players with eligibility still on the table, Croswell conveyed several reasons why staying put remained the best option regardless of who would succeed Ed Cooley as head coach.
“I’ve been recruiting them to stay home. They’re not going to find a better place than Friartown. It’s a place that you’re going to love forever and it’s going to love you back,” said Croswell on Monday after an appearance at the Juanita Sanchez Complex – site of Camp Errol’s week-long April vacation basketball camp.
With a lengthy list of returnees headlined by All-Big East selections Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter, it would appear that Croswell’s message of why the Friars represented the best fit did not fall upon deaf ears.
“It’s a point that I hit home with [Jayden] Pierre … seeing him on the court and how the fans interacted with him in the community. I told him that you’re not going to find anything better than Friartown. The basketball fanatics up here, it’s a place that cannot be explained,” said Croswell, the popular PC player who prioritized improvement throughout his Friar career. “For someone like Jayden who’s a star in the making, if he takes advantage of the opportunity here, you can be a great player who wins at a high level. There’s a lot of basketball pedigree that people like to be around and I think Coach [Kim] English will take it to another level.”
To hear Croswell talk about the culture that’s in place regarding PC basketball speaks to a part of the recruiting process that he believes right ranks up there in importance. Players may ultimately decide on School X because of the relationship that’s been built with the head coach or a staff member, yet don’t lose sight of the support of a fanbase that features 10,000-plus season ticket holders.
“I heard [strength coach Ken White] say to us while Coach English was working us out that hard-working players can play through a coaching change. The coaching change shouldn’t matter. If you’re working hard and doing your thing, you’re going to have success. Sometimes you just have to be patient. Some may want to test the waters, but the grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” said Croswell. “There were a lot of decisions to be made. It’s their life. It’s their career. I get it. They want to be successful basketball players, but as a former Friar, I advised them that this is the place to be. There’s not going to be another place like this. Friartown is a home that welcomes us.”
Even though he’s exhausted his eligibility status, Croswell has participated in Friar practices now orchestrated by English and a new pool of coaches.
“His practices are a lot different than Coach Cooley’s … a lot more energy. It’s the first time I’ve seen coaches on the court during drills and playing with us,” said Croswell. “You see your coach do it … it gives it more credibility where you want to go out there and work on it more. Coach English is out there running sprints and driving past us and scoring on us. It raises the competitiveness to the next level.”
Croswell admitted he was a bit perplexed by the way-too-early-season rankings concerning the Friars for the 2023-24 campaign.
“Coach English is big on player development. I have a feeling this team is going to take a big jump next year,” he said.
On a personal level, Croswell has signed with an agency (Siegel Sports & Entertainment) and is heading to Virginia for the invitation-only Portsmouth Invitational. The event that welcomes the nation’s top seniors who harbor pro basketball dreams kicks off Wednesday.
“We wanted to go with an agency that fits my style and will help me get in the doors I want to get into,” said Croswell. “Knowing that I’m on the radar … I can’t wait to get down there and compete.”
