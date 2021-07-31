Crowley takes over CHS cross country

CUMBERLAND – A Northern Division girls’ cross-country meet featuring Cumberland and Burrillville wasn’t complete until Marty Crowley wished good luck to the Clipper harriers – especially if that CHS harrier happened to be coached by Crowley in softball.
The twist comes when realizing that Crowley’s words of encouragement came from someone with coaching ties to the Broncos.
“If a [Cumberland runner] is running next to someone [from Burrillville], I would say that I hope you do well,” said Crowley, “but if I don’t say ‘good job’ after the meet, you know why.”
Crowley officially has the green light to extol as many plaudits as he desires to the Clippers. On Thursday, he was tabbed as the new head coach of one of the more successful programs at Cumberland High. The Cumberland girls’ cross-country team will enter the 2021 season in pursuit of an eighth straight Northern Division title and looks to extend its dual meet streak beyond 79 straight victories.
Crowley steps into the cross-country breach that was previously filled by Vanessa Molloy, who was dismissed by Cumberland a few days before Bob Mitchell retired as the district’s superintendent on June 30. By turning to a familiar face in Crowley, a veteran educator with two decades of service to Cumberland High, the Clippers are paving the way for a smooth period of transition after a few turbulent weeks following the news concerning Molloy.
“Having the opportunity to coach at Cumberland High School where I go to work every single day … there are a lot of amazing young ladies in the program and a lot of good coaches who have come before me. To say I’m excited is an understatement about what lies ahead,” said Crowley when reached Friday. “I’m looking forward to working with these kids. I know some of them, but for the others, they’ll be a getting-to-know-you period.
“The expectations are that we’re going to come in and work hard and have fun,” Crowley added.
Crowley brings a wealth of cross-country knowledge to the table. He coached at Burrillville during 16 of the past 18 seasons, first as the varsity head coach before serving as an assistant in recent years to current head coach Samantha Stanton. Under Crowley’s guidance, the Broncos rose to become Class C champs as recently as two years ago.
“I’ve been blessed to work with phenomenal kids at Burrillville. It’s a great district to coach in. They give you so much support,” said Crowley. “I just hope the kids understand why I’m doing what I’m doing. At the end of the day, it’s sort of a no-brainer that you end up coaching where you work.”
If you think that Crowley views what he’s doing as a temporary stop-gap solution, think again. Without a shred of hesitation, this head coach for all three high school seasons can say that two of those seasons will be spent in the company of the Clippers. Crowley also coaches girls’ basketball at Attleboro High School.
“I’m in this for the long haul,” said Crowley about the new cross-country adventure that’ll be unfolding at a familiar spot.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
