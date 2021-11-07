Cumberland boys, girls put best foot forward at cross-country state meet

FOSTER — They might be on the opposite ends of the high school grade pyramid, yet senior Henry Dennen and freshman Kylie DeFusco were able to find some common ground Saturday.
Both Cumberland High runners walked away from Ponaganset High’s famed 3.1-mile Covered Bridge Trail with the same First Team All-State distinction. It’s a proud badge of honor that was the result of endless determination to prove that they belonged with among the true elite of Rhode Island harriers.
Dennen crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 41.70 seconds to earn second-place honors in the boys’ state meet – only St. Raphael junior Devan Kipyego finished ahead of him. For DeFusco, her all-state honor was the result of placing sixth in the girls’ meet (19:01.90).
What made Saturday even sweeter for the Clippers is that both programs locked up berths to next weekend’s New England Championship that will take place in Thetford, Vermont. The Cumberland boys placed second in the team standings (125 points) while the Clipper girls would up in fourth place (119 points).
For Dennen and DeFusco as well as their respective teams, the stars were unquestionably aligned on a day when the competition was stiff.
“All season, we’ve been working hard and working towards for this meet,” said Dennen. “We wanted first, but second is pretty darn good.”
Added DeFusco, “My teammates and I, we can’t wait to go to Vermont.”
Dennen became the first Cumberland male runner to earn First Team All-State honors since Ben Drezek in 2016. He came close to becoming the program’s first runner to capture the outright individual title since Trevor Crawley achieved said honor back in 2012.
For someone who progressively got better as the season went along, Saturday’s result was particularly satisfying for Dennen. He finished one second ahead of third-place finisher cooper Michaud from Classical and two seconds quicker than Antonio Capalbo via South Kingstown.
“The plan was to be nice, relaxed and calm through the first mile,” said Dennen. “It was my last state meet and I wanted to lay it all out on the line for the last 200 meters.”
“Deep down, I knew Henry was capable of this,” said Cumberland head coach Kerrie Carpenter. “It was always about waiting for that right moment. Henry is an extremely smart runner. All of our training and race planning, he takes seriously and applies it really well. With that comes results.”
As usual, Cumberland junior Cole McCue served as the perfect complement to Dennen. McCue’s time of 16:06.40 earned him 12th place honors – good for Second Team All-State.
From there, the Clippers received strong performances from senior Ethan Carpenter (25th, 16:42.50) and Sam Kucal (40th, 17:04.60). The true surprise on the day was the performance delivered by freshman Sam Henderson. He was the fifth Clipper to cross and did so in 50th place (17:16.30).
“We always need Henry and Cole to do their job. They’re super consistent and we’ve come to rely on that, but I’m happy that Ethan was able to close out with a good run. That was sentimentally important,” said Carpenter, also Ethan’s mother. “Sam progressed all season. He demonstrates a fire in him that I really like. I thought this would be a good opportunity for him and he came through.”
The only team that Cumberland looked up to in the boys’ standings was Bishop Hendricken (62 points). Coming in third was La Salle (136 points) with fellow Northern Division rival Smithfield placing fourth (169 points).
“The powerhouses and legacies of Hendricken and La Salle, it’s remarkable to be able to break into that,” said Carpenter.
For a few weeks, DeFusco has been locked in a dual with fellow freshman Keaney Bayha via Pilgrim. DeFusco got the better of Bayha at the freshman state meet with Bayha returning the favor at the Class A meet. On Saturday, DeFusco finished 32 seconds ahead of Bayha, who placed 10th.
“Running against each other has definitely helped improve our times,” said DeFusco. “I’m glad there’s another freshman who’s just as fast as I am.”
DeFusco was able to pick off a few runners on her way to finishing 16 seconds ahead of the next closest runner.
“Kylie ran the race she was supposed to,” said Cumberland girls head coach Marty Crowley. “She was strong from the jump and was part of the pack she hoped to run off at the two-mile mark.”
Also scoring for the Lady Clippers were junior Susanna Henderson (22nd, 20:05.70), sophomore Summer Sartini (33rd, 20:36.60), freshman Emily Bourke (35th, 20:39.60) and fellow ninth grader Rose Tuomisto (42nd, 20:52.70). The only teams to finish ahead of the Clippers in the overall standings were North Kingstown (first, 64 points), La Salle (second, 75 points) and East Greenwich (third, 76 points).
“Another good week of training,” said Crowley. “A top-four finish with a lot of quality programs around you, it’s a feather in the cap of the girls and their work ethic.”
It was also good news for Mount St. Charles sophomore Emmy Belvin, a 14th place finisher in the girls’ state meet with a time of 19:42.60. It was a breakthrough moment for someone who set a goal to finish below 20 minutes in a race. Now, Belvin is off to New Englands as a Second Team All-State honoree.
“We didn’t want to put so much pressure on the time. We wanted Emmy to go in with confidence based off what she’s been doing in workouts,” said MSC head coach Amy Noecker. “We knew she would have great competition, but she did very well. To have everything come together was icing on the cake.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.