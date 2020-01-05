PAWTUCKET — The Cumberland hockey team went back to last season’s formula to stay unbeaten in Division II play.
The Clippers only allowed visiting Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill co-op to put 12 shots on senior goalie Owen Perron’s net, while the Clippers dominated zone time and scored just enough to win.
Senior forward Keith Sisson gobbled up a rebound and scored the game-winning goal in the second period, while junior Kole Sisson added an empty-net effort to lead the Clippers to a 2-0 victory Sunday night at Lynch Arena.
“Overall, I’m real happy with the win, but it was still just 1-nothing until we scored the empty-net goal,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “They kept coming hard, but we did a lot of good things. We’re still not where we need to be. We forechecked well and forced them to play the puck a little faster than they wanted to play it.”
Cumberland (3-0 Division II) bounced back from a frustrating Burrillville Winter Classic where the Clippers ended up going 1-1-1 and finishing in fifth place.
They will now have a full week of practice to get ready for Spencer Smith, Colby Acciardo and rival Lincoln Saturday night at Rhode Island Sports Center.
“I’m expecting Lincoln to play hard because they’re a good team,” Andreozzi said. “They’ve got that line that’s scoring a ton of goals, so we have to be ready for that. They’re 5-1 for a reason, it’s because they’re good. We need to be ready.”
