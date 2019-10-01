LINCOLN – Blue streaks were everywhere at Chase Farm Park on Tuesday afternoon as the Cumberland High cross-country teams officially crossed off an important item off the to-do list.
The 2019 Northern Division dual meet champs hail from the same school as the Clipper boys and girls capped off undefeated seasons (12-0) with victories over Lincoln, Davies Tech and Scituate. It’s the second straight division title for the CHS boys while the Cumberland girls stretched their dual-meet streak to 67 straight wins. The impressive stretch dates back to the 2014 season.
“We don’t take what we’ve accomplished lightly. It’s a legacy that’s very important,” said Cumberland girls head coach Vanessa Molloy.
Added CHS boys head coach Kerrie Carpenter, “(Capturing the division) allows you to shift 100 percent focused as you prepare for the season’s next phase.”
The Cumberland boys grabbed eight of the first 10 spots as sophomore Ethan Carpenter tore his way through the challenging and hilly 3.1-mile course on his way to grabbing first place (16:24). The next CHS finisher was junior Owen Molis (third, 17:14) while rounding out the top-five was sophomore Henry Dennen (fourth, 17:22) and his classmate John Walker (fifth, 17:38).
Junior Olivia Belt once again anchored the Cumberland girls with a second-place finish (20:04). Like last week’s meet at the Cumberland Monastery, the Clippers on Tuesday saw spots 3-7 grabbed by senior Adah Anderson (third, 21:30), junior Bailee Brown (fourth, 21:40), freshman Grace Carr (fifth, 21:50), sophomore Chloe Jacinto (sixth, 22:02) and junior Lizzie Pickering (seventh, 22:22).
Now, both Cumberland programs turn their attention to cross-country’s second season, a time that’s devoted exclusively to invitationals that feature top-flight fields. Everything from here on out will be done with a firm eye towards the R.I. state meet that’s scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at Ponaganset High School’s famed Reservation course.
The CHS girls are heading to Maine for this weekend’s Festival of Champions. Meanwhile, the Cumberland boys will spend the Saturday before Columbus Day at the Connecticut-based Wickham Park Invitational. The same course will double as the host site for the 2019 New England Championship meet.
“Moving forward, it’s really down to business,” said Molloy, noting that the Clippers will either compete in the Brown Invitational or Bronco Invitational prior to the class meet.
Said Carpenter, “We always have that goal of being ready for states. Training and races are just a step towards that goal. Each race we go into has a different purpose, whether it’s to test our legs or exposing ourselves to a really hard course. But we know we have to take it one step at a time and do it together.”
***
How does Lucy Noris do it?
For the second straight week, the sophomore from Blackstone Valley Prep stormed out of the chute and never once had to worry about looking back. She built a 45-yard lead with a quarter-mile to go before completing the course in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. Her triumph came by 25 seconds.
“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I knew this course would be harder, but I think I’m starting to get more consistent,” said Noris, who also plays soccer at BVP.
Right now, the plan is for Noris to enter one invitational (either Bronco or East Greenwich) before the class meet that’s scheduled for October 26 at Ponaganset. Tuesday’s victory was the second of the week for Noris, who was the top overall finisher at Sunday’s Blackstone Valley Prep 5K. She also captured last Monday’s Northern Division meet in Cumberland.
***
Tuesday also saw the Lincoln High boys apply the finishing touches to clinching a state meet berth with two wins to go along with the loss to the Clippers. Usually, the program relies on a strong showing in the class meet in order to send a full delegation to states. This season, the Lions achieved a 10-2 record that per head coach John Menna “has produced a very good feeling.”
Menna also noted, “I think we’ve only scratched the surface of their abilities. We’ve still got a long way to go, to be honest with you.”
The two captains, Nick Giantis and Chris Lezon, were the Lions’ top two point getters on Tuesday. Giantis placed second (16:36) while Lezon came in seventh (17:41).
“We have tremendous leaders, but we’ve also had one of the biggest teams we’ve had in years. I can’t remember the last time we had 33 kids,” said Menna. “Having so many in the program, it just makes everyone work so hard.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
