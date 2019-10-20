Cumberland girls' cross-country team makes strong statement at Brown Invitational

WARWICK — Cumberland High junior Olivia Belt tuned up for this coming weekend’s girls’ cross-country Class A meet with a fine showing at Saturday’s Brown Northeast Invitational.
Competing in the Girls Varsity Division 2 5K Race, Belt placed third out of 113 runners with a time of 18 minutes, 51 seconds. The Lady Clippers were the lone R.I. team that participated in this particular race that was held at Goddard Memorial State Park. The 201 points they earned was good for seventh out of 16 schools.
Junior Bailee Brown was Cumberland’s second fastest runner and finished 37th overall (20:11). The Clippers also received scoring performances from senior Shakira DePina (56th, 20:46), junior Elizabeth Pickering (57th, 20:47) and senior Emma Gaudreau (67th, 21:25).
In the Girls JV Division 2 5K Race of the Brown Invitational, the Clippers were anchored by sophomore Sarah O'Connell (20th, 21:45) and junior Sarah Lanzi (22nd, 21:53) en route to placing sixth in the team standings (194 points).
