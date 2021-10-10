CUMBERLAND — The value of an elite goal scorer goes beyond the scoresheet.
Sure, Cumberland freshman Emma Kucal scored a pair of goals Saturday morning against reigning state champion La Salle, but it was how and when Kucal scored her second goal that makes her so important to a team trying to win its first state championship.
The Clippers were clinging to a one-goal lead late in the second half and the Rams could sense they were they were breaking the home side's resolve. That's when, with three minutes left in the fascinating contest, senior All-Stater Riley Trudeau flicked a ball into the left-wing channel and Kucal did the rest.
Kucal raced past a defender and ripped a left-footed shot past goalie Emma Prestage to secure the three points. The shorthanded Clippers secured a 3-1 win over the Rams to take complete control of Division I-North.
“Emma is just a very reliable player,” senior central defender Bella Luca said. “She just comes in so handy for us because we can rely on her to score goals at any time. I know her and Riley have that great chemistry and their movement off the ball really creates opportunities for us to succeed and score goals.”
“I was ready for one of those balls into space,” said Kucal, who now leads the undefeated Clippers with 12 goals. “I wanted to run on to one and I'm really happy that it happened because it gave us that confidence that we needed in the last few minutes that we needed to win the game. I always tell myself in those situations 'Let's go, I got this.' If you don't have that positive mindset you don't know what's going to happen.”
Cumberland (10-0, 9-0 Division I-North) beat the two teams that played in last season's state final in the last three days. Kucal scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over I-South-leading Pilgrim on Thursday. Saturday, Cumberland secured its first victory over the Rams since 2016 when Julianne Ross, Abby Drezek and the Clippers secured a 4-3 win over La Salle at Tucker Field.
The win not only moves the Clippers six points clear of La Salle (6-3 Division I-North) atop the division, but it also showed Cumberland that they're true contenders to win the state title next month.
“The goal is always to beat La Salle because they're the staple team and they always bring their A-game,” said senior midfielder Halle Delmore, who scored the game-winning goal late in the first half. “They were off their game and we showed we're improving. We kept getting closer and closer to them over the last few years and now is the time that we actually did it.”
The Clippers, who host winless Coventry tomorrow morning at 10 o'clock, grabbed the lead in the 11th minute when Kucal brilliantly created space on the right side of the penalty box and ripped a shot past Prestage.
Thanks to the play of talented midfielders Addie Birkett and Grace Martone, the Rams started to take control of the midfield. It didn't help the Clippers' cause that sophomore attacking midfielder Ava Normandin and Rachel Mahalaris were unable to play. Birkett tied the game in the 31st minute when she ripped a one-timed shot from outside the box over goalie Maddie Dion.
Cumberland regained the lead with four minutes left in the first half when Delmore fired a speculative shot from 30 yards away. The senior thought it was going over the net so she turned away when she kicked it, but to her surprise, it went in the net.
“I am notorious for hitting those type of shots because almost every goal I've scored is off of one of those shots,” Delmore said. “I turned around and my back was facing the net and all I saw was Eden [Gutierrez] go 'Oh my God.' She ran up to me screaming and I was surprised because I kicked that so high I thought it was going over the net.”
The Rams were the far better team for long stretches of the second half and on two occasions they had multiple chances inside the six-yard box to put shots past Dion, but the senior, along with Luca and Brianna Landry repelled the attempts on net.
“This was a really huge game for us and this is a big turn for our program,” Luca said. “What happened on those chances in the box is just a chemistry thing. We spend a lot of time time together in practice and that helps us bond and get better. That saved us a couple of times late.”
Kucal, who had a point-blank left-footed shot saved by Prestage earlier in the half, finished her final opportunity. After great hold-up play by Trudeau, the senior slotted a pass into space and Kucal raced past her defender and slotted a shot into the net to record a second straight signature victory.
“This was really big because it shows that we're not just the public school that beats some teams, we beat the private schools, too,” Kucal said.
