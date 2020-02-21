CUMBERLAND – It was Senior Night on Friday inside the Wellness Center, and mere seconds after the Cumberland girls basketball team suffered 60-54 defeat to unbeaten Scituate in a Division II regular-season finale, lone CHS honoree Molly Rebelo was no where to be found by the team bench.
When junior teammate Abbie Vallely indicated Rebelo had happened to cross the hardwood to visit with her mom, she described how she felt about her teammate.
“Before the game, we were in the locker room, and we talked as a team,” she stated. “We all said we wanted to make it as positive an experience for Molly as we could. We knew it was her last home game, and we talked about how we have a tendency to get frazzled in situations like this – Senior Night, big game, that kind of stuff. We can get overwhelmed.
“We wanted to do this for Molly, and – for the most part – I think we did.”
Vallely nailed it. The Clippers may have committed 27 turnovers and missed eight of 21 free throws, but they never yielded in their intensity, especially the final 16 minutes.
“In the first half, the pace of the game was determined by us turning the ball over (17 times to five), and we played into their hands.” Clipper coach George Coderre noted. “(SHS head coach Frank Kiser) does a really good job of preparing his team to pressure its opponent. He’s got good numbers (depth-wise), he’s got a lot of team speed, and at times, we didn’t respond to it.
“In the second half, we did a better job,” he added. “Although we had numerous opportunities, we’d beat their press, but then make an ill-advised pass in the offensive zone. I really think the second half came down to free throws; they hit a lot of theirs and we missed a bunch.”
Cumberland forced Scituate into more turnovers in the last session (13 compared to its own 10), but came out on top to remain unbeaten at 17-0. It also will be the top seed when the playoffs begin next week.
Coderre’s crew fell to 12-5, but is guaranteed a postseason bid.
Soon-to-be Scituate graduate Maddie Medbury planted a team-high 19 points (with five assists and three steals), while sophomore Julia Olsen recorded 13 points; senior Leah Bessette seven points and seven boards; junior Rachel Oster four points, 10 rebounds and four steals; and classmate Molly Gelsomino five points.
On the hosts’ side, junior guard Madison Zancan dropped a game-leading 20 points, yet only Vallely mustered another double-digit performance (10). Rebelo finished with six, junior Morgan Vinacco nine and classmates Juliette Vemmer four and Liliana Lachance three.
In the initial stanza, after Rebelo canned a 16-footer, Cumberland led, 5-4, with only 2:14 elapsed, but the Spartans fashioned a 24-9 surge over the next 8:15 to take a 28-14 advantage. It did so by causing numerous turnovers with the full-court press.
Thanks to two buckets each by Vinacco and Zancan, not to mention the latter’s turnaround three-footer with 57.2 ticks left, the Clippers actually sliced it to six (32-26). Gelsomino, though, nailed a 3-pointer with 15.6 remaining to push it back up to 35-26.
Thanks to Vallely’s backdoor lay-in at 2:30 of the second session, Cumberland knifed it back to 37-32 and looked primed for an upset. But then Olsen drained a three, Bessette a layup, junior Talia St. Angelo a bucket, Medbury another and naturally another trey.
When Parker landed a pair of free throws with nine minutes left, Scituate led 54-37, courtesy of a 17-5 flurry in 4:30, and seemed destined to win big.
The Clippers made sure it wouldn’t.
Over the next 4:07, the hosts manufactured an 11-2 run of their own, ending with Vemmer’s spectacular blind hook in the lane at the 4:53 mark. She also was fouled, but missed the foul shot to leave the score 56-48.
Vallely’s bomb with 7.9 ticks left proved to be too late.
“I would say this is our toughest game since (a two-point win over Classical earlier in the season), though Cranston East played us well, too,” Kiser stated afterward. “We’d get up 16-17 over Cumberland early on, then later, but they’d keep coming back.”
“George does a tremendous job of coaching those girls, and he’s got a young group,” he added. “They’re going to get better. You can see that from what they were doing earlier. George is as good as they come in coaching.”
SCITUATE (60) – Maddie Medbury 7 0-0 19, Julia Olsen 5 0-1 13, Lexi Parker 2 4-4 8, Rachel Oster 1 2-4 4 Leah Bessette 3 1-2 7, Emma LaPlante 1 0-2 2, Molly Gelsomino 2 0-0 5, Talia St. Angelo 1 0-0 2, Faith Wolfeden 0 0-0 0; totals 22 7-13 60.
CUMBERLAND (54) – Molly Rebelo 3 0-0 6, Abbie Vallely 4 0-0 10, Morgan Vinacco 4 1-2 9, Abby LaRose 0 2-2 2, Maddie Zancan 6 8-14 20, Juliette Vemmer 1 2-3 4, Liliana Lachance 1 0-0 3, Shannon Raftery 0 0-0 0, Megan Cotter 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hooper 0 0-0 0, Bella Luca 0 0-0 0, Maddie Durkin 0 0-0 0; totals 19 13-31 54.
Three-point field goals: Medury 5, Olsen 3, Gelsomino, Vallely 2, Lachance.
Halftime: Scituate, 35-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.