Cumberland High standout Aidan Faria off to Myrtle Beach for prestigious wrestling tournament

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland state wrestling champion Aidan Faria needed to get back on the mat.
After reaching the 152-pound New England final in March before ultimately losing to two-time New England champion Tyler Sung of Connecticut, Faria had to stew on the defeat in lockdown because of the pandemic.
Finally in August, Faria returned to competition and the Clipper standout was dominant in his first two out-of-state tournaments. The senior will face his biggest test to date this weekend when he travels down to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the most grueling scholastic wrestling tournament in the country – the Super 32 Challenge.
“This is definitely a huge opportunity for for him because it's been hard to speak with [Division I] coaches because of the dead period,” Cumberland coach Colin Smith said earlier this week. “There are a lot of schools that don't know what he can do and he has a chance to show them against some of the best guys in the country.
“To place there it's kind of the luck of the draw sometimes, but if you want to be the best wrestler there you have to beat everybody. It's a 132-man bracket, so it's going to be difficult.”
Faria, a two-time state finalist who is nationally ranked by FloWrestling at 160 pounds, has only lost one match in the last 19 months.
That run will be tested starting Friday in a field that features Illinois state champion Dean Hamiti Jr., Michigan state champion Manuel Rojas, Wisconsin state champ Aiden Vanderbush and Pennsylvania runner-up Collin McCorkle.
State champions from Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Nevada, Virginia, Texas, Maryland, Utah and Missouri are also in the field.
“Aidan's been doing a lot of private training sessions and working hard,” Smith said. “He's put on muscle since last season, but he's still the same type of wrestler. He was pretty disappointed with his New England loss and you can tell that by what he's been doing. Going into this tournament, he just needs to keep doing what he's doing and believe in himself. He knows he needs to keep his foot on the gas pedal when he's dominating matches. He needs to wrestle a full match every match.”
The organizers of the event, which moved from North Carolina to Myrtle Beach last month, have installed protocols due to the pandemic that make preparing for a match much more difficult. The only people allowed inside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center are the wrestlers and coaches who are wrestling or who are on deck.
That means there won't be any time to scout a future opponent and you have to change how you mentally and physically prepare for a match.
“It's going to be a long tournament with some changes, but he's ready,” Smith said.
Faria, who is the first Cumberland wrestler to compete at Super 32 in over a decade, heads into the event off the back of a pair of impressive performances in the last two months. In August, Faria competed at the NUWAY Summer Nationals and went 5-0 to claim the 167-pound title. He posted an impressive 8-6 sudden-victory win over Pennsylvania's Jackson Gray in the semifinals before pinning Aiden McCafferty in just 39 seconds in the final.
Last month in Pennsylvania, Faria wrestled for New England Elite at the Olympic Club Folkstyle Duals. After two first-period pins in his first two matches, Faria posted the best win of his career against AJ Corrado, a returning Pennsylvania AA state finalist. In a defensive match, Faria posted a 2-0 victory over the nationally-ranked Corrado.
Following an 8-7 win over Nate Stephenson, Faria dominated Team Nauman Gold's Grant McKay 9-3.
McKay placed at the prestigious Beast of the East last December and went on to qualify for the Pennsylvania state tournament. Faria finished the tournament with an 8-0 win over Dax Hughes.
Those victories certainly caught the attention of Division I college coaches, who can't be at meets or welcome perspective athletes to campus for official visits because the NCAA extended the dead recruiting period until 2021.
Faria already has three schools interested in bringing him to campus next fall, but that number could increase if the former Clipper can earn a spot on the podium. Coventry All-America Joziah Fry placed seventh at 113 pounds at last year's event. Fry became the first Rhode Islander to place at the event in over a decade.
The other Rhode Islanders headed to the tournament are Coventry's Aidan Robichaud and Ponaganset's Michael Joyce – a returning New England finalist, Jacob Joyce, Tim Cook and J'Mari Lowman.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.