Cumberland High tabs Marty Crowley as athletic director

CUMBERLAND — From Mendon Road to Diamond Hill Road and everywhere in-between, it made all the sense in the world of Clipper athletics to be led by an individual who epitomizes Big Blue Pride.
Yes, Marty Crowley has been the longtime softball head coach at Cumberland High School. He’s also the head coach of the Clippers’ girls’ cross-country program. Rest assured those two specific groups of student-athletes weren’t the only ones that Crowley paid close attention to.
Whether the activity at Tucker Field was soccer, field hockey or football, the odds were pretty good that Crowley would be present to cheer on the Clippers. Even when his schedule became a bit tighter during the winter months when Crowley coached girls’ basketball at Attleboro High, he managed to squeeze in time to see Cumberland hit the hardwood at the Wellness Center.
All that being said, it figures to be a smooth transition for the new athletic director at Cumberland High – a title that officially belongs to Crowley following his approval by the School Committee Thursday night. He knows all the key players, hence he held the ultimate trump card when it came to owning a distinct leg up on any candidate who would be coming in from outside the district.
Still, there was the matter of Crowley being confirmed to the AD post. Upon word getting out that he had been chosen as the successor to Eric Blanchard, Thursday night’s open house at the high school morphed into a sea of handshakes, high fives, and hugs.
If anyone was going to take over as the primary overseer of Cumberland athletics, Crowley was the quote-on-quote “leader in the clubhouse.” He was the popular pick among so many in town. Now, he’s officially the guy.
“I’m super excited,” said Crowley when reached Friday. “Education-wise, this is such a great district. We have a rich tradition in athletics. Our responsibility is to take our athletic programs to the next level in high school and middle school.
“There were a lot of well wishes. I’m invested in the community,” he added. “This isn’t a stop for me. This is my destination.”
An educator with 22 years of experience in Cumberland, Crowley is well aware that open channels of communication is the primary creed of being an athletic director. It doesn’t matter if the dialogue is with administrators, coaches, or kids.
“This is not a ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ job with a handshake,” said Crowley. “It’s about an investment in our student-athletes and seeing all the programs thrive. It’s cool to see a kid in the hallways the next day and say, ‘Great game.’ It’s part of the connection that you have. When kids feel like they’re connecting, they’re more successful in high school and successful in life.
“It’s about that royal blue and white. It’s about that Clipper ‘C’ with the anchor going through it. It’s about having pride in that,” Crowley continued. “I’m proud to be part of this community and to be the new athletic director. When you go to events, you want to see your kids do well.”
Will the new AD continue coaching softball and girls’ cross-country at Cumberland?
“Yes and yes,” said Crowley, who will be stepping down as Attleboro’s basketball coach.
Via an emailed statement, Cumberland High Principal Adolfo Costa expressed his thoughts about Crowley taking the AD reins.
“I am very excited to have Marty become a member of the leadership team at CHS. He has been a tremendous asset to our student body. He works hard to raise the spirits of all of our students and to promote school pride,” said Costa. “I know how excited he is for this opportunity and that excitement has spread throughout our community. I expect that his transition to this role will be easy because of his many years of experience with the RIIL.”
