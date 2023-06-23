Cumberland High's Kucal receives Gatorade girls soccer top player award

The awards keep on piling up for Emma Kucal.
The rising junior at Cumberland High received her latest statewide award Friday, selected as the 2022-23 R.I. Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year following a superb sophomore season that saw her record at least one point in every game – 20 goals and 19 assists in 15 contests.
For a Cumberland program that’s in the habit of sending players to continue playing at the NCAA Division I level, Kucal is officially known as the first girls’ soccer player to receive the coveted Gatorade laurel. She’s the first Cumberland student-athlete to be recognized by Gatorade since 2012-13 when Trevor Crawley was the choice for R.I. Boys’ Cross-Country Player of the Year.
For Kucal, she’s wasted little time in asserting herself as a dominant force on the high school front. She’s also no stranger to receiving major awards. Last December, she landed a coveted spot on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches High School All-American team.
Putting that particular laurel in an even greater light, Kucal was one of three sophomores to be named an All-American from this past season. Among Rhode Island participants, she was the only one to make the cut. Now she has another major award to add to the trophy case and figures to collect a few more by the time she graduates from Cumberland.
“Her work ethic, her attitude, and her mindset, I can’t say enough about Emma,” said Cumberland head coach John Hoxsie in an interview back in January.
Listed at 5-foot-3, Kucal guided the Clippers to a 14-4 record this past season. She sustained an ACL injury on the eve of the Division I tournament that forced her to watch from the sidelines as Cumberland fell to La Salle in the semifinals.
“Kucal is a dangerous player — the hardest player [in the state] to mark, for sure,” said East Greenwich High School head coach Karen Lockhart, her words accompanying the Gatorade press release. “She’s the best offensive player in the state.”
Besides being a star on the soccer pitch, Kucal also shines in the classroom and within the community. She’s maintained a 3.84 grade-point average and has volunteered locally at CumberlandFest, an annual food and entertainment festival held every August.
