CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Little League Major Division all-star team gave up a pair of runs in its first pool-play game against Scituate. Since that contest, the kids from Garvin Field have been dominant on the mound – and they’ve also been pretty handy at the plate.
After blanking North Smithfield and Glocester in mercy-rule wins to finish pool play, Cumberland sent ace righthnader Dylan Poloski to the mound in Wednesday’s District 4 semifinal contest against Woonsocket at Lajoie Field.
Woonsocket leadoff hitter Julian DeJesus hit a single to start the first inning and that proved to be the home side’s lone base runner. Poloski, who struck out 19 batters in the town championship game, struck out eight Woonsocket batters in three innings of shutout baseball, while clean-up hitter Joe Terlato went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-0 four-inning victory.
“We’re gelling at the right and we’re peaking at the right time,” Cumberland coach Gary Lamora said. “The team is really starting to come together. With COVID last year, half the team didn’t end up playing in all-stars and so it took us a little while to get going early on, but we’re finding it right now. Our all-around game has been great. Our pitching has been stout and our bats have been on fire.”
“At the beginning of the summer we didn’t have much energy, but now we’re starting to turn it up and get louder,” Terlato said. “That’s making everyone better when they’re at the plate or in the field.”
Woonsocket advanced to the semifinals with a tense 7-6 victory over Burrillville at Peck Field on Tuesday night. Woonsocket coach Cody Mazzarrella had to use his top arm to beat Burrillville, which left him short on pitching to face a deep Cumberland squad. Lefty reliever Adam Soucy did an admirable job, pitching three innings of relief after Cumberland drove the starter from the game after five batters in the opening inning.
“We knew going into today it was going to be tough going against a team like that,” Mazzarrella said. “They’ve outscored their opponents 50-something to two, so we knew it was going to be a shot in the dark. I just wanted to see the kids hustle and try and keep their heads up.”
Cumberland, which features three kids who won the 10-year-old division state title last year over Lincoln, heads to Whipple Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock to face fellow unbeaten Smithfield for the district title. Poloski will get the start and Lamora is expecting a low-scoring affair.
“We’re going into it blind, but we hear they have high-end pitching, so we’re going to have to be ready,” Lamora said. “We’re fully loaded from a pitching perspective to match them, so it’s just going to come down to who puts the ball in play. We also need to make the plays when the ball is hit to us.”
The first five Cumberland batters in Wednesday’s game reached base and scored to give Poloski more than enough run support. Tyler Lamora singled and then Brad Dean followed with a single. Poloski drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run with an RBI double to left. After Dean scored on a wild pitch,Terlato delivered the biggest blow of the game.
The clean-up hitter smashed a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run. Terlato ended the evening a triple short of the cycle.
“I was just looking for a strike and he gave me a strike and I just took it and it went out,” Terlato said.
Cameron Slack, one of the three players on the team who won the 2020 10-year-old state title, singled and scored the final run of the inning on an infield error.
Poloski struck out the final three batters of the first after the DeJesus single and the Cumberland righty struck out all three batters in the second and two more in the third before he was pulled so he’d be eligible to pitch on Saturday.
Nathan Goodrich doubled and scored a run in the third, before Cumberland exploded for 12 runs in an error-filled fourth inning. Slack, who finished with three RBIs and three runs scored, had a two-run single, while Poloski delivered an RBI double.
Charles Martin, who pitched a clean fourth inning to end the contest, batted twice in the fourth and drove in a pair of runs.
