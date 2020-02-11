Cumberland native Jack McLoughlin nets R.I. Gatorade Male Cross Country Runner of the Year honor

PROVIDENCE – Jack McLoughlin is no stranger when it comes to reaping success based on the heights reached by the La Salle Academy boys’ cross-country team this past fall.
On Monday, the junior who hails from Cumberland had the spotlight to himself upon being named 2019-20 Gatorade Rhode Island Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. It’s the first major individual honor for McLoughlin, who was one of the key scorers for a La Salle squad that earned a first-place finish at both the state meet and the New England Championship before placing sixth in the team standings at the Nike Cross Nationals.
It’s the team’s accolades that drive McLoughlin, who understands he’s about to enter a brave new world when it comes to getting recognized with individual honors. With the indoor state meet set for this coming Saturday and four more seasons of running as a high school competitor to follow, it wouldn’t come as a shock to see McLoughlin’s name called a few more times before graduation day.
“It’s exciting to get my name out there, but at the same time, I’ve got to stay focused like I was during the entire cross-country season,” said McLoughlin, speaking following the conclusion of a brief ceremony with his fellow La Salle runners that was held inside a classroom in the McLaughlin Athletic Center. “This is something that wouldn’t be possible if not for the coaching and my teammates pushing me. If you’re not focused on the team and on the same goal, which we did during the entire cross-country season, you’re not going to get anywhere.”
“The expectations are definitely going to be high moving forward, but every time that’s been the case, he’s been able to deliver,” said La Salle cross-country head coach Ken Skelly. “It’s an individual honor, but if you ask him, he’s always putting the team first. He has very few flaws.”
With McLoughlin standing by his side in the aforementioned classroom, Skelly rattled off all the runner’s personal accomplishments – from placing second at the state meet, to the best in-state runner at the New England Cross Country Championships where he finished third overall, to coming in second at the Nike Cross Nationals Northeast Regional championships with a time of 15:50.
Earning silver-medal status at the state meet where he missed out by a second to champion Luke Henseler of Bishop Hendricken … Skelly admitted the close shave gave the 5-foot-10, 120-pound McLoughlin plenty of motivation as the Rams shifted to the next phase of the postseason gauntlet where the competition would prove to be even more formidable.
“It was a good sting,” said Skelly. “To back-and-forth with Henseler … he shifted into championship mode after the state meet.”
An A student in the classroom, McLoughlin takes just as much pride in giving back to the community as he does in his ability to outhustle the running field. Per the press release from Gatorade, McLoughlin is a candidate for Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, has volunteered locally collecting supplies for a food bank as well as with Franklin Farm in Cumberland. He has also donated his time with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program and Soles for Souls.
“It’s something that makes you feel good,” said McLoughlin.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
