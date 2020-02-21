WOONSOCKET — The Cumberland hockey team has moved on from last season’s Division II championship, but the rest of the division should be very concerned because the Clippers are heading into this season’s playoffs looking a lot like last season’s squad.
What’s even scarier is the Clippers believe there’s still more room for improvement. Cumberland secured its second straight regular-season title thanks to five goals from five different skaters, while goalie Owen Perron recorded his second straight shutout in a 5-0 rout of third-place South Kingstown at Adelard Arena Friday night.
“I didn’t think we were good for two periods and I thought they outskated us,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “I thought we were very reactionary and I didn’t think we were playing up to our normal potential. We had spurts and in those spurts we were productive. In the third we did a much better job.”
“We’re doing good and we’re really starting to connect, we have a playoff run and we’re getting ready to go,” senior defenseman Ryan Taylor said. “This is a brand new year and we’re not thinking about last year at all. We have a brand new mentality and like coach says ‘One percent better each day.’”
Cumberland (12-0-3 Division II) heads to Cranston Vets Saturday night to finish the regular season against Cranston West, a squad the Clippers could see in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Friday night, Cumberland received a pair of assists from junior forward Kole Sisson and Dom Rousseau, while Keith Sisson, Max Pellegrino, Jaime Robbins, Jordan Cullion and Shea Bessette scored goals.
Cullion’s goal, which was a power-play effort early in the third period to stretch the lead out to 4-0, was the most important goal of the night because Friday’s game was the senior’s first since getting hurt in late 2019.
“If he can keep getting healthy that’s what we need because this was legit his first game back,” Andreozzi said. “He’s relatively pain free, so now we just need to keep getting him healthy and get him in the mix to get his hockey legs back. Hopefully, we can have him ready for the playoffs.”
South Kingstown (10-4-1 Division II) can still pass Lincoln for second place with a victory in its regular-season finale, but the Lions have two games this weekend and only need two points to move into second place. The Lions face North Smithfield on Saturday and PSW co-op on Sunday at Rhode Island Sports Center.
The Clippers were the second best team on the ice for parts of the first period, but Kole Sisson’s hard work while the Clippers were on a line change late in the first period led to the winning goal. Rousseau dumped the puck in the offensive zone and Sisson won the puck battle behind the net. The puck slid out between the circle and Keith Sisson ripped a shot past Joseph Bruno at 12:29.
Cumberland put the game out of reach with a pair of goals 70 seconds apart in the second period. First, Josh Souza created a goal for Pellegrino and then Robbins, a freshman, scored his team-leading 12th league goal to extend the lead to three.
South Kingstown lost its discipline in the third period, allowing the Clippers to have a pair of two-minute two-man advantages. Not surprisingly, Cumberland scored on both. First, Rousseau created a goal for Cullion at 4:39 and then Kole Sisson found Shea Bessette for a power-play effort at 12:03.
“I like the fact that we’re not relying on one line or one person to score us goals,” Andreozzi said. “We can get contributions from everyone. We are playing good hockey, but we need to continue to do more of the little things in certain aspects in our own end. That stuff will make the difference in the playoffs.”
South Kingstown 0 0 0 – 0
Cumberland 1 2 2 – 5
First period – C, Keith Sisson (Kole Sisson, Dom Rousseau), 12:29.
Second period – C, Max Pellegrino (Josh Souza), 5:18; C, Jaime Robbins (unassisted), 6:38.
Third period – C, Jordan Cullion (Rousseau), pp, 4:39; C, Shea Bessette (Kole Sisson), pp, 12:03.
Saves – SK, Joseph Bruno (31 saves); Owen Perron (25 saves).
