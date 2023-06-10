Cumberland off to D-I baseball finals

CUMBERLAND – It was a busy week for the Cumberland High baseball team. Another busy one is on deck.
A five-run uprising in the fifth inning – all coming with two down – seemed to give the Clippers all the momentum they would need in the quest to advance out of the State Championship Pod I bracket. Instead, Bishop Hendricken made things interesting on Saturday afternoon with an overflowing crowd looking on at Tucker Field.
Setting the scene, Cumberland was up seven runs heading to the top of the seventh. Some leakage occurred as Hendricken wiped five runs off the deficit behind a combination of walks, hit batsman, and enough base hits to make things very interesting.
Now with two down, the Hawks had two in scoring position with the potential go-ahead run at the plate. A new pitcher had taken the hill for the Clippers as it would fall on junior Joaquin Cardoso to put out a major fire.
After getting strike one past Hendricken junior Jack LaRose, Cardoso threw a fastball that tailed inside. Contact was made – a grounder to second baseman Connor Allard that sealed an 8-6 victory and a spot in the best-of-three D-I finals against La Salle Academy.
As for the righthander who registered a two-pitch save, Cardoso admitted that he warmed up the possibility that his services would be needed after the Hawks made the Clippers sweat it out during the final frame.
“Once I saw run after run, I was trying to get myself in the right mindset so I could go out there and do my job,” said Cardoso, who is related to CHS head coach Jared Cardoso.
The circumstances were a bit unusual as the Clippers – off to the state title series for the first time since 2015 – and Hawks picked things up with one down in the top of the fourth inning after Mother Nature intervened in a major way on Friday afternoon.
The two-day affair to determine who would face La Salle in the finals – the first game is scheduled for Wednesday at Rhode Island College – proved well worth it for a Cumberland squad that survived three win-or-go-home games over a five-day span.
“What these guys have done … it’s a good exhaustion,” said coach Jared Cardoso.
The energy was through the roof in both dugouts when the pause button was lifted Saturday. Before the Hawks broke through with a five-spot in the seventh, they were a team that spent several innings knocking on the door. Time and time again, Cumberland’s defense came through when it seemed to matter the most.
Hendricken had two on with one down in the fourth but that threat went away as senior pitcher Alex Iannucculli – the starter for the resumption portion of this do-or-die high school contest – kick-started an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play.
More leather was flashed in the fifth inning when Cumberland junior Anthony Martin appeared to get twisted like a pretzel but managed to hold on after crashing into the center-field fence. Had that ball dropped, the Clippers may have been looking at a 3-2 lead instead of the 3-1 advantage they carried into the bottom of the frame.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” said Martin with a smile when asked about his ability to track the ball to the point where he took away extra bases. “I knew the fence was somewhere. I was going to catch it. If the fence stopped me, it stopped me.”
The home team’s ability to break things open proved very beneficial, considering how the top of the seventh played out. With the bases loaded and two down, junior Luke Plumer jumped on a first-pitch curveball and sent it into right field for a two-run single.
The two-out magic continued as Martin followed Plumer with a first-pitch single that made it 5-1. Iannucculli got into the act with a run-scoring hit of his own before junior Shayne Godin capped off the flurry with a single that made it 7-1.
The damage in the fifth was mainly done by the lower part of Cumberland’s lineup.
“The bats really stepped up today,” said Jared Cardoso.
Another double play turned behind Iannucculli extinguished another Hendricken would-be rally in the sixth. The seventh proved to be a different story as the Hawks mounted a charge that prompted the sight of senior ace/MLB Draft hopeful Alex Clemmey playing catch down the right field line.
Whether Clemmey would have pitched had Hendricken tied the game is a scenario that never saw the light of day. As great as Saturday’s victory felt, the Clippers are ready to make more memories.
“We’ll enjoy this a little bit, but the job isn’t done yet,” said Allard.
