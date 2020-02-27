WOONSOCKET — The Cumberland wrestling team traveled to Long Island, Marshfield, Mass., Sanford Maine, Southington, Conn. and Bennington, Vt. over the last the last three months in preparation for the next two days.
The Clippers, along with the other six Blackstone Valley wrestling programs, will descend on the Providence Career & Technical Academy Saturday morning to start a two-day journey that will culminate in 14 state champions – and more importantly – a team state champion being crowned Sunday night.
Cumberland comes into the event as the favorite over Bishop Hendricken after going undefeated during the dual-meet season, beating Vermont powerhouse Mount Anthony for the first time and winning the Marshfield Holiday tournament.
“Our kids are confident, but they know that they have some tough matches in front of them,” Cumberland second-year coach Colin Smith said prior to Thursday afternoon’s practice. “They know that they can win. They’re aware that they can do it, but they know that they have to go out and do it. I know it’s cliché, we’re just focused on one round at a time.
“Our job is to beat the next opponent and do the job we need to do. At the end of the day, the points are what they are.”
While the Clippers are in search of their second state title in the last four seasons, a number of other Valley squads have a chance to do something special over the weekend. Woonsocket, which went undefeated in the Division II dual-meet campaign, is hoping to bring home a school-record five medals, while Burrillville and Lincoln both have upperweights who are vying for spots at New Englands next week.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get six medals, but we really want to beat the school record and get four, five or even six medals,” Woonsocket coach Matt Morrow said. “I told the guys that if we can accomplish that we will go down as the greatest Woonsocket wrestling team of all time after going undefeated and winning a [in-season] tournament.”
“I really believe we are going to have someone at New Englands,” Burrillville coach Vinny Micucci said. “It’s going to be a very interesting couple of days because I think you’re going to see a lot of upsets with the weights the way they are. There are a few weights that are very deep [132 and 138] and some weights that are up for grabs.”
While Cumberland doesn’t have a wrestler who has tasted individual glory at the state tournament, a pair of seniors who started on the 2017 team will wrestle this weekend. Colby Reilly, who wrestled at 106 that season, is seeded No. 2 at 132 pounds behind Coventry three-time state finalist and Columbia-bound Mason Clarke.
The other returnee is Dom Passanante, who finds himself on the same side of the 126-pound bracket as returning New England champion Andrew Fallon of Hendricken.
“Colby plans on wrestling in college and he knows that Mason Clarke is phenomenal, but those are the type of kids he needs to see and wrestle consistently,” Smith said. “He really wants to close the gap when he wrestles him again. A lot of our guys have an opportunity to wrestle deep into the tournament.”
The Blackstone Valley didn’t have a state champion last season, but that should change Sunday because Clipper junior Aidan Faria is the heavy favorite to win the 152-pound weight class. Faria, who finished third at New Englands last season, mowed through the fields in Marshfield, Cumberland and Southington to go into the state tournament unbeaten.
Reigning state champion Dom Bonanno of Chariho is the No. 3 seed and Cranston East’s Nick Rutherford is seeded second.
“Aidan is wrestling really well,” Smith said. “We actually wanted to see him get challenged a little more during the year, but we go everywhere. He’s only had one match that didn’t go to bonus points. It was early in the year and we got on him about that. He’s still hungry and he knows there are tough wrestlers out there and he’s going to be challenged.”
All-America 113-pounder Brady Gillis is the No. 1 seed and is looking to close out his career with his first state title. The senior is in a great spot in the bracket with his two biggest foes – Mt. Hope’s Nick Gomes and Cumberland freshman Hayden Myers – likely to meet in the semifinals. Cumberland also has title contender at 106 pounds where Corbin Dias is seeded second.
Of course, it could be an all-Blackstone Valley final with Woonsocket sophomore dynamo Anthony Diaz seeded No. 2 out of Division II. Diaz is likely to run into Ponaganset’s Jacob Joyce in the semifinals.
“The big match for Anthony is the quarterfinal [on Saturday night] against the kid from South Kingstown [Andy Rosa],” Morrow said. “We were in the state tournament, but at South County we went 113 and in Smithfield they went 113. It should be an interesting match.”
Cumberland senior Mason Lynch is seeded third at 138 pounds, but Smith believes any one of six kids can win the weight. Senior Tyler Shaw is the No. 2 seed at 170 pounds, Matt Maguire is No. 3 at 145 pounds and Jake Mastelarz is seeded fourth at 182 pounds. Cumberland is an underdog to place at the other weights, but Smith believes every Clipper has a path to the podium.
“It’s a unique situation with our team this year because we don’t have too many locks – per se – to win it, but every single kid on our team can place,” Smith said. “I think that’s a realistic expectation for our team.”
Other than Diaz, Woonsocket’s best chance of sending a wrestler to a state final comes at 195 pounds where senior Hayden Depault is Division II’s top seed. Depault, a two-time Division II Super Bowl champion, will likely have to get through North Providence’s Nick Symmes and South Kingstown’s Ed Wild to reach the final.
“Hayden is going to have a tough match in the quarters against Symmes,” Morrow said. “Even though he beat Symmes at the beginning of the year, you never know what happens at the state tournament. We like where Hayden is in the bracket.”
Thomas Murphy is the No. 2 seed from Division II at 120 pounds, Jacob Costanza is the No. 2 seed at 145 pounds, Davin Alarie is the No. 4 seed at 152 pounds and Caleb Lambert is seeded No. 1 at 160 pounds.
“This is Jacob’s third year at 145 pounds, so we really believe he can get a medal,” Morrow said. “He has to win his first match because if he loses that, he falls in the tough part of the consolation bracket. If he wins his first match, he falls on the good side of the bracket.”
Burrillville junior Bobby Thatcher, who like Depault is a hard-nosed running back on the football field, has a clear path to the 170-pound semifinals against No. 1 James Dougherty of Chariho. Thatcher, because of an upset loss to start the season, is the No. 2 seed from Division II. He does own a victory over Shaw in the John Gorman Invitational.
“Thatcher has been wrestling really well and we’ve spent the last week preparing him to wrestle Dougherty, which is a match I think a lot of people want to see,” Micucci said. “We want to see Bobby be aggressive and look for his offense.”
Junior captain John Libby is the No. 1 seed from Division II at 182 pounds and will likely run into Lincoln senior Eric Chin in the quarterfinals with a spot for the podium on the line. The Blackstone Valley foes split their meetings this season.
“If Eric can get past his first opponent, we’re really looking forward to seeing Libby for a third time,” Lincoln coach Michael Tuorto said. “Eric wasn’t at his best in the first meeting when he lost, but then he majored Libby in the dual meet. We know how tough Libby is, so it’s going to be a good match, but Eric is ready. We believe he has a chance to make a run to the final, but [Hope’s Jonathan] Feliz is a good wrestler.”
Damien Woodlock is the No. 3 seed from Division II at 195, while Alex Greeno is seeded second from D-II at 220 pounds. Burrillville junior Kolby Stockwell would’ve been a contender to reach New Englands, but the 285-pounder suffered a hand injury in the final dual meet to rob him of his postseason.
A big reason Tuorto wants to keep the young and improving Lions in Division I is seeding for the state tournament. He said he really likes where freshman Nameek Vieira falls into the 113-pound bracket and Lyric Logan in the 195-pound bracket. Allen Setaro (132) is also a darkhorse to claim a medal in a very deep weight class.
Christian Balon has a bit of a redemption opportunity Saturday at 220 pounds. The Lion lost to his first-round opponent, Greeno, and his potential quarterfinal opponent, Pilgrim’s Dikrain Kirkorian, during the season.
“Balon has a real opportunity to earn a medal because he’s seen both of those kids and knows what he did wrong in both matches,” Tuorto said.
Tolman’s best chance at earning a medal is in the 182-pound weight class where Arthur Koala is the No. 3 seed from Division II. Koala is likely to run into Feliz in the quarterfinals if he can get past Hendricken’s Isaiah Emmanuel in the first round.
In its first season as a program, Davies Tech is bringing six kids to the tournament, with 285-pounder Edson Geraldo earning the highest seed from Division II at six. Central Falls/BVP co-op is entering Amber Aguilar (113) and Oliver Parker (152).
The semifinals will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m., while the finals are set for 4:30 p.m.
