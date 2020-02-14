CUMBERLAND – Knowing that he sat just two points away from a significant scoring achievement, Cumberland senior Dante Aviles-Santos felt it would be best if the milestone was reached sooner rather than later.
All it took was 44 seconds into Friday night’s Division I contest against Hope for Aviles-Santos to score his 1,000th career varsity point. On his first shot of the game, he connected on a three-pointer from the corner after making a cut along the baseline. The game was briefly stopped as the Cumberland players quickly flocked to congratulate the newest member of the 1K club before coach Gary Ready stepped in to present a commemorative ball that read “1,000” in bold numbers.
Upon moving on from the well-deserved pomp and pageantry, Aviles-Santos and the Clippers cruised to a 66-35 victory over the Blue Wave. The hoopster of the evening ended up with 19 points with 16 coming during a first half that saw the Clippers start out slow before heading into halftime with a commanding 35-21 advantage.
“I felt it would be better to get it over with at the beginning of the game so we could focus on coming up with the win,” said Aviles-Santos. “The thing I preached to myself all day that if it comes, it comes. We’ve had a rocky road with a bunch of ups and downs during the season, but right now I feel blessed.”
Things have worked pretty well for Aviles-Santos after transferring from St. Raphael Academy after his freshman year. He joined a program that featured two very good players in Tyler Kolek and Jackson Zancan and quickly emerged as a key scoring piece for a Cumberland program that’s been to the semifinals of the R.I. open state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
“I was welcomed with open arms right from the get-go and just being able to make an impact during my sophomore year with guys like Tyler and Jackson on the court with me … both of those guys helped me get to the point where I am today,” said Aviles-Santos.
Stated Reedy, “Dante has had quite the career. Remember, he got his 1,000th in only three years. That’s quite an accomplishment considering the guys he was playing with. He had 345 points during his sophomore year. That’s a lot.”
Now 6-9 in league play with three games remaining, Cumberland finds itself in must-win mode from here on out. A loss to a Hope program that’s now 1-11 in Division I would have been an absolute crusher, yet Aviles-Santos and sophomore Colin Mories (23 points) made sure that an upset would not happen.
The Clippers put the game out of reach courtesy of opening the second half on 17-1 run. It took nearly 13 minutes before Hope registered its first field goal of the latter half.
“We have no margin of error at this point. We’ve got to go get ‘em,” said Reedy, whose squad is back in action Tuesday at Bishop Hendricken.
Added Aviles-Santos, “We need to scrap out every win we can. It doesn’t matter if it’s a low-scoring game or a blowout. At the end of the day, a win’s a win.”
HOPE (35): Juan Servino 8 6-14 23, Quantee Santos 1 0-0 2, Damari Ferrell 2 0-0 6, Tyreek Goncalves 0 0-0 0, Robinson Linares 0 0-0 0, Deandre Lewis 0 0-0 0, Darwin Morales 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-14 35.
CUMBERLAND (66): Colin Mories 5 10-10 23, Tyler Provost 0 1-2 1, Dante Aviles-Santos 8 0-0 19, Shane Calabro 0 0-0 0, Will Andrews 0 0-0 0, Ben Keeler 0 0-0 0, David DePina 1 0-0 3, Jackson Walsh 2 0-0 6, Brendan Raftery 1 0-0 2, Jaden Pimental 0 0-0 0, Seth Anderson 2 0-0 4 Shane Meerbott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-14 66.
Halftime: C 35-21
Three-point field goals: H 3 (Damari Ferrell 2, Juan Servino); C 9 (Dante Aviles-Santos 3, Colin Mories 3, Jackson Walsh 2, David DePina, Jack Proctor).
