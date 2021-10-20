Cumberland’s Kolek impressing Marquette coach Smart

NEW YORK — Tyler Kolek wasn’t on hand for Tuesday’s Big East Media Day gathering at Madison Square Garden.
“He wasn’t on the list today. By the end of the year, he will be,” proclaimed Marquette head coach Shaka Smart. “I like the position he’s in. A lot of people are sleeping on him. He’s someone I would want on my team.”
Looking at Smart’s assertion of how Kolek figures to be perceived once it’s all said and done from another angle, it appears the Cumberland native is blending in quite nicely within the structure of his new basketball address. Kolek transferred to Marquette after spending one season at George Mason that featured him winning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.
“He’s a gamer. He’s tough. He’s no-nonsense,” said Smart. “He’s probably the best passer on the team.”
Per Smart, Kolek’s ability to distribute the ball to the benefit of his teammates shone through during Monday’s practice. Kolek wound up registering 10 assists, the same amount as teammate Darryl Morsell, who was present at MSG Tuesday. Kolek and Morsell – a graduate transfer from Maryland – are two of the nine newcomers that flocked to Marquette after Smart landed there.
“They were finding their teammates and guys were playing with a pace and aggressiveness. We’re excited to play that way,” said Smart.
Asked if Kolek fits the mold of Troy Daniels, one of the stars from Smart’s time at VCU, the coach responded, “Tyler is more of a well-rounded college player. When Troy played for us, he just made shots. To this point, Tyler has probably handled the ball more than anyone else on our team.”
Known for his ability to stroke the ball from deep dating back to his Cumberland High days, Kolek made his mark in other areas during a recent closed-door scrimmage at Boston College. Unofficially, he finished with double-digit assists and was a factor in the rebounding department.
“I said to our coaching staff that we needed Tyler to pass to a Tyler. For us right now, it’s more about making the passes than the shots. That has to do more with the makeup of our team,” said Smart, “but he can really shoot the ball.”
RIM RATTLERS: The Friars were picked seventh in the Big East coach’s preseason poll. That seems about right for a PC squad that went 13-13 last season. “Somebody is going to be picked first and someone is going to be picked 11th. You use it for where it’s at and go from there,” said coach Ed Cooley. “There’s not a negative nor a positive. I would say it’s a starting point. It’s not bulletin board material. It’s what people think and you go from there.” … With 10 out of a possible 11 first-place votes – Big East coaches cannot vote for their own team – Villanova appears to be the hunted, a familiar position for Jay Wright’s crew. UConn received the other first-place vote to finish second followed by Xavier (third), St. John’s (fourth), Seton Hall (fifth), and Butler (sixth). Falling in line after the Friars were Creighton (eighth), Marquette (ninth), Georgetown (10th), and DePaul (11th). … PC graduate student Nate Watson was the lone Friar to receive inclusion on any of the individual preseason teams. Watson joined St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie and Xavier senior Paul Scruggs as the three players to be voted unanimously on the Preseason All-Big East First Team. “I think his recognition has been earned,” said Cooley. … Besides Watson and Reeves, the Friars had transfers Al Durham and Justin Minaya along with junior Jared Bynum representing the program at the World’s Most Famous Arena. … Back for another go-around, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie was tabbed the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Selected as Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year was Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed, a five-star recruit.
