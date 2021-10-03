Whether up and Maine or down in North Carolina, it proved to be a very productive weekend for the Cumberland High cross-country program – boys and girls.
At the Great American XC Festival held in Cary, NC, the Cumberland boys packed well together en route to finishing fourth in the team standings of Saturday’s featured race. Led by senior Henry Dennen (15th overall, 15:37.1) and junior Cole McCue (24th, 15:49.7), the Clippers earned the distinction as the team with the highest placement among Rhode Island participants.
When that same race includes longtime R.I. powers La Salle and Bishop Hendricken, you know you’ve made a strong statement with the cross-country calendar set to flip from the dual-meet season to the postseason. Cumberland garnered 204 points with La Salle placing seventh (238 points) while Hendricken came in eighth (241 points). A total of 22 teams were entered.
Besides Dennen and McCue, the Clippers received strong performances from senior John Walker (59th, 16:19.6), junior Sam Kucal (74th, 16:28.3) and senior Ethan Carpenter (81st, 16:36.4). What helped separate Cumberland from La Salle and Hendricken is that all five Clippers who counted towards the team standings placed inside the first 68 runners to finish. Hendricken’s fifth runner placed 70th while La Salle’s fifth runner crossed the finish line in 95th place.
For La Salle, Cumberland native Adam Thibodeau hustled his way to an 11th place finish (15:27.3). Fellow La Salle senior and Cumberland native Jack Casey ended up 21st (15:47.3).
Success also enveloped the Cumberland girls program as the Clippers made their presence felt during Saturday’s Maine Festival of Champions. Freshman Kylie DeFusco has now participated in six high school meets and has claimed first-place finishes in five of them. DeFusco’s latest victory came in Maine as part of the girls’ freshman race. Her time of 19:25.28 was 34 seconds in the clear of the runner-up finisher.
DeFusco had plenty of help as the Clippers claimed the freshman girls’ race with 63 points. Coming in fifth was Rose Tuomisto (20:39.53) with teammate Emily Bourke right behind her in sixth place (20:44.39).
In the girls’ seeded race up in Maine, Mount St. Charles sophomore Emmy Belvin distinguished herself as the area’s top finisher (18th, 20:02.56). For Cumberland, junior Grace Carr came in 27th (20:27.44) with sophomore Summer Sartini placing 32nd (20:32.85) and junior Annie Henderson coming in 41st (20:56.54).
As a team, the Cumberland came in fourth in the girls’ seeded race (143 points). In the same race, the Burrillville High girls placed 13th (308 points).
In the boys’ seeded race of the Festival of Champions, Mount St. Charles sophomore Ethan Fadden earned the distinction as the first 10th grader to cross the finish line (27th, 17:14.85). Burrillville sophomore Devin Richard came in 39th (17:40.61) while Bronco junior Garrett Dailey placed 51st (17:55.38).
