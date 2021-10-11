Cumberland's Bibeault named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week

Did A.J. Bibeault’s instincts take over at a most opportune time? Or did the Cumberland native recall something on film when Delaware lined up in punt formation with Saturday’s college football game against Rhode Island tied at 15-15 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation?
With URI’s perfect start to the season hanging in the balance, Bibeault displayed sheer power en route to breaking through the line of containment. Then it was just him and Delaware punter Tyler Pastula – a 1-on-1 dual that went Bibeault’s way with a blocked punt that kickstarted an important change of events.
Fellow Rhode Island defensive end L.B. Mack III picked up the live ball and raced 28 yards into the end zone with what proved to be the deciding points in the Rams’ 22-15 win over the Blue Hens. For his late-game burst of game-altering proportions, Bibeault was recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
For a local product who has been part of the URI program since 2017, no one was more thrilled to see Bibeault – a redshirt senior – receive the accolade that he did than head coach Jim Fleming.
“There are things to learn on every snap. What we learned on that particular snap is that A.J. Bibeault decided to play the play as hard as he possibly can like he does every play,” said Fleming during Monday’s CAA Coaches Zoom call. “It was a soft snap back there. He got there, blocked the punt, and the rest is history. Very proud of the way those kids are at their best when their best is needed.”
A two-time captain with the now 5-0 Rams who climbed up to No. 12 in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 Poll, Bibeault to date has totaled eight tackles (six solo) and two sacks for a URI team whose next game is Saturday at Towson. The CAA weekly honor represents the first in Bibeault’s college career.
