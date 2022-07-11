Cumberland's Brad Adamonis still going strong on the links

PROVIDENCE – Golf has enabled Brad Adamonis to visit all 50 states and countless countries around the globe. A Cumberland High grad who spent many days at Pawtucket and Kirkbrae country clubs before turning pro in 1997, Adamonis was back on familiar grounds last week as he participated in the Providence Open held at Triggs Golf Course.
His brother Dave serves as executive director of the U.S. Challenge Cup series that puts on tournaments that help rekindle pleasant memories and provide a staunch reason to return home.
“My brother and my dad [the late Dave Sr.] used to play a lot of golf at Triggs,” said Brad Adamonis, standing in the Triggs parking lot last Friday before learning he was one of six to participate in a playoff after posting a two-day total of minus-six 138.
Though Adamonis fell short in the one-hole playoff, his spirits were high as he talked about where he’s been and what lies ahead for the 49-year-old.
“I’ve been super lucky and met a lot of great people while playing on some great courses,” said Adamonis, who still holds the distinction as the last Rhode Islander to tee it up at a major (2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Maryland).
“Somehow, I’ve made a living playing golf,” he added.
Adamonis hasn’t been a regular on the PGA Tour since the late 2000s. Over the past decade, he’s been a mainstay on the Korn Ferry Tour, a circuit that keeps the light on for those harboring PGA hopes.
If Adamonis is going to see his name appear on a PGA leaderboard, more often than it’s going to be the result of the road he traveled down as recently as last month. It’s called a Monday qualifier, a test the former Clipper passed to earn the right to tee it up at the RBC Canadian Open.
The aforementioned Monday outing was the second of two qualifiers that Adamonis was required to participate in after learning the annual Fathers for a Cure Golf Classic that’s organized by the two brothers in their dad’s memory didn’t meet the criteria for the Canadian Open.
“I won, but the stipulation is that there had to be 100 players. There were only 90 guys,” said Adamonis, who now calls Florida his permanent home.
Upon passing his second qualifying test and ending a PGA Tour drought that stretched a full calendar year, Adamonis shot 75 on the first day of the Canadian Open and followed up with a 79. He missed the cut but found solace in being back around familiar faces for a few days.
“I was driving the ball poorly and the rough was brutal. I just didn’t play well,” said Adamonis, “but I saw a lot of my old friends. It was good to be out there.”
The same week the Canadian Open was contested featured the debut of the LIV Golf series where the ripple effects of its very existence remain up for debate. For someone who’s been around the game and its greatest competitors, Adamonis – reflecting on his own path – understands why certain golfers have chosen to jump ship and hitch their wagons to a fledgling operation.
“I was on the PGA Tour and thought I was going to be playing for a long time. I thought I was going to have a good career. I barely made enough money to be a sustainable individual. Then it’s gone,” said Adamonis. “There are no guarantees. A lot of the [LIV} guys have been playing golf for a long time. If you can get some guaranteed money and get some better purses, how can you fault them to secure their future? You don’t know. Some of those guys may fall off the face of the Earth and not make another dollar. They’re guaranteed to make a lot of money on that tour. Good for them if they can get it. They’re trying to make money to survive.”
Adamonis turns 50 next January, an age that would make him eligible to appear on the Champions Tour.
“Hopefully I can play just like Dana Quigley,” he said with a smile while referring to a familiar name on the Rhode Island golf scene who caught a second wind with 11 wins on the Champions Tour. “My goal is to get on that tour and hopefully have a successful career. I didn’t play as well as I had hoped on the PGA Tour. Hopefully, I can fulfill some of the goals that I didn’t achieve.”
One event that Adamonis hopes to tee it up at is the 2024 U.S. Senior Open which will be contested at Newport Country Club. The event was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was nixed due to the pandemic.
“I was thinking about that the other day,” said Adamonis. “I definitely have my eyes set on that tournament.”
