Cumberland's Ducharme to continue throwing career at Brown University

CUMBERLAND – Proof that it’s never a good idea to put the cart before the horse came recently when Nicolette Ducharme chose to handle her track-and-field commitment to Brown University in a subtle fashion.
A senior at Cumberland High, Ducharme opted for a two-month vow of silence after verbally committing to the Bears. To her, it was better to be safe rather than sorry. On Thursday, it was finally time to share the good news after the acceptance letter arrived in the mail from the Ivy League school.
“I didn’t have many doubts, but I wanted to wait until it was official,” said Ducharme over the phone Friday. “I always had an interest in going to Brown but also explored other schools to make sure it was the right choice … do myself justice by looking around.”
Ducharme is the Clippers’ record holder in the girls’ shot put, a mark she set last February at indoor states as her toss of exactly 40-feet was good for third place. That performance was considered a major step forward for someone who placed fourth in the same event at the 2019 outdoor state meet (36-8½).
How Brown entered into the picture is a bit of a funny story.
“I sent an email to them during the summer, but they had actually sent me a direct message on Instagram months before that, asking if I had interest in the Ivy League,” said Ducharme. “I didn’t even see it. It was hidden in my DMs. One day after I had committed, I saw this message that was dated from back in April.”
When it comes to in-person recruiting and official visits to perspective colleges, COVID-19 continues to place a damper on allowing current high school seniors such as Ducharme from acquiring a true lay of the land. Fortunately for her, an alum of Cumberland High’s throwing program is well acquainted with life as a student-athlete at Brown. Michael Coppolino graduated from Brown this past spring after competing for the Bears in the indoor and outdoor circuit.
Ducharme is good friends with Phil Coppolino, a 2020 Cumberland High graduate and the younger brother of Michael.
“He definitely made me feel more comfortable throughout the recruiting process,” said Ducharme. “He’s someone who definitely knows the school. Even though he graduated, he took me on a tour of the school. We walked around on our own. He told me about some of the buildings on the campus. It was definitely interesting.
“I didn’t want to go far away, but I didn’t necessarily think I would be this close to home,” Ducharme added. “I was worried that it would prove to be too much like my life right now, but when I asked Mike, he said it was completely different.”
Pursuing a degree in the science field is possible, says Ducharme, who plans to compete in the hammer and weight throw at Brown in addition to the shot put. She spent the fall months working on her craft with two private coaches but was relegated to practicing on her own after the three-week pause went into effect.
