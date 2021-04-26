The RIIL wrestling season starts today, but Cumberland senior Aidan Faria already accomplished his two biggest goals of the year.
Just a few weeks after the two-time all-New England grappler committed to wrestle at Kent State University, he went down to Virginia Beach and earned his first All-American honor. Faria bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat at NHSCA Senior Nationals to win four consolation-bracket matches to finish in third place on Sunday morning.
“It’s actually my first time placing here after not placing the first three times, so it means a lot to become an All-American,” Faria said on Sunday afternoon. “I felt really good with the way I wrestled this weekend. I didn’t get a lot of practices in before the tournament because of some health things, but I went down and wrestled well. My goal was to place as high as I could.”
“It’s really hard to score on Aidan when he’s being offensive and he showed that in this tournament because he was attacking in his matches,” said Cumberland coach Colin Smith, who is also the coach of Faria’s club team, Blackstone Wrestling Club. “His goal coming in was to win this tournament, but it shows his maturity that he was able to overcome that [quarterfinal] loss and win his final four matches.”
Just how good was Faria in the three-day tournament? He picked up wins over the fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place finishers in the tournament. He teched the sixth-place finisher on Friday night and needed just 30 seconds to pin the seventh-place finisher on Saturday night.
The highlight, however, was Faria’s final match against Kaden Hart, a Missouri third-place finisher who knocked off Faria in the quarterfinals, 9-4. In that match, Faria led 4-1 in the second period, but the Clipper simply couldn’t get out from the bottom position and gave up a two-point nearfall in the second period and a three-point nearfall in the final period to lose.
Faria didn’t let that happen on Sunday morning. After recording a pair of takedowns in the opening period to grab a 4-1 lead, Faria opted to take the bottom position in the second period. He didn’t have to do that, but he wanted to make a point.
“It meant a lot to get that opportunity to face him again and I got my revenge,” Faria said. “The first time around I was lazy and I ran out of gas too early. He turned me a few times the first time and I took down the second time because I wanted to show that I made the correct changes and had the right approach. I didn’t just hang out, I got out and started wrestling again.”
Faria escaped with a minute left in the period and then added four more points with a takedown and a pair of nearfall points to build a 9-1 advantage. Hart scored a pair of takedowns in the final period, but the damage had been done and Faria secured third place with a 10-5 win.
“Aidan just had a different mindset in that match because Hart did a good job the first time slowing him down,” Smith said. “Aidan showed the adjustments he made in that second match and when the opportunity came, he got out from the bottom.”
Faria said he made the long trip down Interstate 95 without any pressure after committing to wrestle for Mid-American Conference powerhouse Kent State starting in the fall. Faria said he chose the school, which is located a few miles northeast of Akron, Ohio, because it’s an elite wrestling school and also has a strong athletic training program.
“It feels great to wrestle at the D-I level and that decision took the stress off of wrestling down here,” Faria said. “I really like the campus and I am going to major in kinesiology. My goal when I started wrestling was to be a Division I college All-American and now I have that chance.”
“He’s driven and he’s wanted to wrestle in college for as long as I’ve known him,” Smith said. “We really pushed in our program that you have the ability to reach your highest level if you put in the work and he’s done that.”
Faria wasn’t the only Cumberland resident to reach the podium at Senior Nationals because Hendricken senior Nick Fine, who wrestled for Metrowest United in Massachusetts, dominated the 170-pound weight class and was the only Rhode Islander to win a national title. The Hawk pinned his first three opponents and then defeated Colorado’s Draygan Colonese, 12-5, in the semifinals.
Fine then shutout Florida 3A Wrestler of the Year Tylynn Lukens, 4-0, to win the national title. Fine secured the match-winning takedown 44 seconds into the opening period and then earned a penalty point in the second period and an escape in the third period to secure the win.
“He was really dominant and he wrestled a really good finals match,” said Smith, who wasn’t coaching Fine. “He’s gotten a lot stronger and he can still scramble with the best kids out there. He wrestled well all weekend.”
The only other local in the field was Lincoln 126-pounder Nameek Vieira, who secured a 3-2 win in the main bracket and a 4-0 win over Missouri’s Joshua Hunt in the consolation bracket to finish 2-2.
“Nameek wrestled really well,” Smith said. “He’s getting a lot more confident and developing in all aspects.”
Blackstone Wrestling Club had three other All-Americans, as Ponaganset’s Jacob Joyce reached the 113-pound sophomore title match, but suffered a 6-4 defeat to North Carolina’s Jackson Baglio. Fellow Chieftain J’Mari Lowman finished eighth in the 145-pound senior division, while Hendricken 285-pounder Adolfo Betancur reach the semifinals in the junior division and settled for fourth place.
