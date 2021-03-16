Cumberland's Henson running to her roots

CUMBERLAND – Like thousands of college student-athletes across the country, Grace Henson was sent home once the full brunt of the novel coronavirus was unleashed.
A 2018 graduate of Cumberland High, Henson wasn’t anticipating her last meet to mark the conclusion of her athletic career at Southern New Hampshire University. She still had multiple years of eligibility on the table, hence more chances to follow her on the collegiate running circuit.
At 20 years old, Henson felt ready to say farewell to competitive running and hello to the next chapter. The good news is that running will remain a central focus. Instead of recording times for personal and team satisfaction, Henson will be guiding the next wave of up-and-coming harriers in her hometown.
Last week, Henson was officially named the next cross country coach (boys & girls) at McCourt Middle School, her alma mater. Due to the pandemic, cross-country at the R.I. middle-school level was shifted from the traditional fall months to its current window as part of a “second fall” season.
“I’m fully committed to coaching now,” said Henson when reached earlier this week.
Arriving at that understanding when Henson could still be running at SNHU reveals her eagerness to enter the coaching ranks sooner rather than later. Through the wood-covered trails and around the oval, we’re talking about an individual who compiled an impressive résumé.
At Cumberland High, Henson’s senior year featured Second-Team All-State honors after placing 12th at the 2017 RIIL Cross Country Championships. Her success as a long-distance specialist followed her to Manchester, N.H. As a freshman in 2018, Henson placed second on the SNHU team and 21st overall at the Northeast-10 Championships. That same year, she was named NE10 Rookie of the Week three times.
In 2019 as a sophomore, Henson earned Northeast-10 All-Conference Third-Team honors for a Southern New Hampshire squad that qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships. In what proved to be her final meet with the Penmen, Henson helped SNHU’s 4x800 relay team set a program record in placing first at the Feb. 2020 NE10 Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Just as noteworthy at the same indoor meet, Henson established a personal-best time in the mile. The fact she shaved close to five seconds off her previous PR in the mile remains a source of pride. With time to reflect, it proved to be the perfect way to wrap up her college career.
“I was really content and proud with how I ended that season,” said Henson. “Now that this opportunity came for coaching at McCourt, I felt it was time for me to move from competing to start coaching.”
The blessing she received from the SNHU coaches helped Henson reaffirm that she had made the right call in launching her coaching career when she could still be running for the Penmen.
“They were supportive and want me to succeed. That was their philosophy – to prepare us for the real world,” said Henson. “They knew that coaching was something I dreamed of and wanted to do since I started this sport.”
Regarding the opening at McCourt, Henson’s running coach at Cumberland High – Vanessa Molloy – suggested that she reach out to school athletic director Eric Blanchard.
“In all honesty, I feel that COVID worked to my benefit,” she added. “Coaching at McCourt has been a dream of mine ever since I was an athlete there. The door opened perfectly.”
Succeeding Chris Fernandes, the coach that Henson had at McCourt, is a badge of honor.
“I know he’s happy that I ended up getting the job,” said Henson. “I ran for him and now it’s being passed down to me.”
School-wise, Henson is a college junior with a graduation date set for the spring of 2022. She continues to take online classes at SNHU. Currently, she’s interning at McCourt for one of her classes. Majoring in special education and minoring in psychology, Henson hopes to student-teach at McCourt starting next year.
“It’s fun to be there as an educator and also get to coach there, too,” she said.
As for her first voyage as a cross country coach, Henson has 18 runners in the fold. Middle school teams are adhering to a four-meet season with no postseason meets. Practice-wise, Henson plans to shake up the scenery with sessions held at the Monastery grounds and Chase Farm Park.
“Starting out with a lower number is going to be beneficial for me,” said Henson. “This season is about showing them what cross country is all about.”
Henson is living proof that it’s not how you start but how far you’re willing to push yourself. In her first 5K meet in high school, she clocked in at 25 minutes. By the time she graduated, she was running the same distance in 19 minutes even.
“My passion for the sport comes from hard work and how it really does pay off and it shows,” she said. “It’s going to be fun and exciting to watch this younger generation grow as athletes.”
One final time, does Henson have any regrets of leaving the world of college running in the rearview mirror?
“It’s bittersweet how my career ended because of COVID, but I feel ready to take the next step and be a coach now,” said Henson. “Everything fell into place and worked out for the best.”
