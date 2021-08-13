Cumberland's Jackson claims RIGA Junior Am

BARRINGTON — With the whole golfing universe still in front of him, it’s safe to say that time is on Max Jackson’s side when it comes to authoring additional heroic tales on the links.
Still, it might be hard to top what transpired on the par-four 18th hole at Rhode Island Country Club on Friday morning. What unfolded was one of those frozen-in-time moments that makes you question just how old Jackson is.
He’s 15? Roger that.
Setting the scene, Jackson was 155 yards out. He was in the rough on the right side, yet nothing seemed too troubling in his quest to maintain his one-up advantage against No. 2 seed Harry Dessel in the final round of the 100th Rhode Island Junior Amateur.
“I knew it was going to come out pretty good,” said Jackson. “I had a decent lie.”
Sizing up the front pin position, Jackson – seeded fourth – swung his eight iron and watched the ball roll to within two inches of the cup. At that point, the youngster unleashed an emotional outburst after effectively declaring that it was closing time on a memorable week for the Cumberland native and Pawtucket Country Club product.
Faced with a tricky downhill putt for birdie, Dessel took stock of the situation. Jackson had a mere tap-in, hence it was decided that both players would keep the putter under wraps. Essentially, Dessel tipped his cap to his opponent.
“To walk up [the 18th fairway] and see where it was, it was a blessing. Harry is such a good putter. To have him not putt was nice,” said Jackson, who now has an RIGA Junior Am title to go along with winning the RIIL state meet and the World Series of Junior Golf.
In short, it’s been a torrid 2021 for Jackson. In a few weeks, he’ll begin his sophomore year at La Salle.
“I’ve just been working really hard. It’s been a busy tournament schedule this summer, but this is definitely a big win for me,” said Jackson. “I’ve been looking at [the Junior Amateur] ever since the first time I played it. I’ve had some bad results in the past, but to finally get the job done, it feels good.”
How intense was Jackson’s path to the title? Over four days of match-play, he played 71 out of a possible 72 holes. He was battle tested in ways that add credence to the belief that age is merely a number. Dessel became the third First-Team All-State player from this past high school golf season to succumb to Jackson this week. Additionally, Jackson took out the top seed in this year’s Junior Amateur.
“They were the four hardest opponents I could have asked for,” he said. “Jack [McMullen] is a crazy competitor and took me to the end. Ricky [Angeli] is a great player and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Bennett [Masterson] was the one seed and [RICC] is Harry’s home course. It took everything to beat him today.”
Friday’s match came down to putting with Jackson making a few more than his opponent. Tied through nine holes after each player alternated one-up leads, Jackson came up with the first of several saves on the back side with an up-and-down for par on the par-three 10th. It was still all even after both parred the par-five 11th.
On the par-four 12th, Jackson turned what he thought was an awkward chip shot from 65 yards out into an eight-foot birdie attempt that he converted.
“That felt good because it was the first time I had held the lead in the match in a while,” said Jackson, who was one-up after seven holes.
Jackson appeared to have a chance to go two-up on Dessel but missed a short putt on No. 13. No damage was done as Dessel also bogeyed. On No. 14, Jackson had a putt of roughly 20 feet that snaked downhill. An aggressive approach left him with a 12-footer to salvage par, which he did.
“That probably would have been a hole for Harry if that didn’t go in,” said Jackson.
For the second straight day, Jackson succeeded in making headway on the No. 15 green. Against Masterson in the semis, he rolled in a 30-footer to halve the hole. On Friday, Jackson played the 12-footer along the right edge for a birdie that put him up two with three holes left.
“To get that one to go, it gave me a cushion. I know Harry plays those last three holes pretty well,” said Jackson. “I knew I was going to have to work for it coming down the stretch.”
An errant second shot on the par-four No. 16 left Jackson with a chip shot that led to a putt that he dubbed “a bit of a mystery.” Jackson still had a chance to halve the hole after Dessel suffered a lip-out on his birdie bid, yet the putt didn’t break in the way that Jackson initially thought. He settled for a bogey that cut his lead back to one-up.
Both players landed their ball on the par-three No. 17 green. Similar to No. 14, Jackson was required to make a comebacker after sending his first putt by the hole. Just like before, Jackson didn’t miss his second bite of the apple – a six-footer that resulted in par.
“That was definitely a clutch one coming in,” he said.
If you think the sun is setting on Jackson’s the summer golf season, think again. On Sunday, he’ll tee it up at Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland, Maine for the 2021 New England Junior Amateur. It’s a team event with Jackson part of a Rhode Island delegation that also includes Dessel and Angeli.
“I haven’t played a team event before but it should be fun,” said Jackson. “Golf is winding down, but I’m still going to be practicing and hopefully play a few tournaments in the fall.”
