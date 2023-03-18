Cumberland's Jackson taking golf talents to Rutgers

The state’s top high school golfer has selected his college of choice to continue his career in the sport.
Max Jackson made a verbal commitment to Rutgers University last week and confirmed his decision via his personal Instagram account post this past Wednesday night. The Cumberland native who plays out of Pawtucket Country Club and is a junior at La Salle Academy felt confident checking off all important boxes related to his recruiting search courtesy of the relationship he built with the Rutgers coaching staff over the past several months.
“Rutgers was probably the first school I started seriously talking to. Right from the start, I could tell [the coaches] were good guys. I liked what they had going on both on and off the course,” said Jackson. “The biggest thing for me was the culture. It was something that I had never seen or experienced before. There was just no way that I couldn’t go there.”
It was last summer when Rutgers made initial contact with Jackson. By that point, the acclaim surrounding a youngster who can strike the ball with the best of them and also displays calculated precision around the green suggested that it was only a matter of time before Division I schools expressed interest. An individual state champion in each of his first two years on the RIIL circuit, Jackson also holds the back-to-back designation as the RIGA’s Junior Amateur champion.
The recruiting process was put on hold last fall while Jackson competed for the La Salle boys' soccer team. It resumed the first weekend in December when he took an unofficial visit to the New Jersey campus, a visit that included taking in an upset win by the Rutgers men’s basketball team over nationally ranked Indiana.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better visit,” he said.
By mid-February, the relationship between Jackson and the Scarlet Knights graduated to a higher level. The arrival of a scholarship offer came after Rutgers head coach Rob Shutte drove four-plus hours to Rhode Island for an in-home visit with Jackson and his family.
“Coming all this way, I knew these coaches were different. I could tell that Coach Shutte and [Rutgers assistant coach Ryan Rose] had my back. It helped set Rutgers apart from everyone else … a great vibe that I wanted to be a part of. I’m looking forward to playing under their watch,” said Jackson. “I saw myself there. I wanted to be there. I could have waited until next fall to see how things turn out, but I felt so good about Rutgers. My gut was telling me to go with them and I jumped on board. There was no other option other than for me to say yes.”
Now afforded the peace of mind of where he plans to tee it up on the college links come the fall of 2024, Jackson can set his sights on making more history within high school and RIGA circles while expanding his horizons at the regional and national level, a la qualifying for the U.S. Junior Amateur for the second straight year.
“I’m not going to be taking my foot off the gas. I’m going to try and still win everything I play in. I know I have to get better because in a year in a half from now, I’m going to need to step up for myself and for the [Rutgers] team,” said Jackson.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
