Three takeaways after Cumberland native Tyler Kolek scored 13 points in his first college game back in his native state on Saturday:
1). You don’t need a slew of detectives to realize that turning the ball over just once in a team-high 38 minutes – which Kolek accomplished – is very good. Within George Mason’s inner circle, the low turnover figure should be celebrated considering we’re talking about a player who is a mere 12 games into his college career.
The ball was in Kolek’s hands quite a bit Saturday at the Ryan Center. In the face of pressure, he never panicked nor showed signs of getting pushed around. Kolek may not have generated a high assist total (just two), yet for the most part, he kept the growing pains at bay on an afternoon when URI pulled away late and handed George Mason an 80-60 loss.
“He doesn’t play like a freshman. He doesn’t get rattled,” said Dave Paulsen, Kolek’s college head coach.
That much was apparent when Kolek teed up a three and made it with 17:47 remaining while being defended by Fatts Russell, the top cog on the Rams’ roster. Right
Kolek before then, Kolek thwarted a layup attempt by Russell by using his hand to prevent Russell from going in for an easy two points.
Fans or no fans, a player with exactly the same amount of experience as Kolek may have come down with a sudden case of timidness with the prospect of facing a team from his home state in their arena. That wasn’t the case with Kolek against Rhode Island. For those who remember him from his Cumberland High days, there were multiple times on Saturday when he did something that was as if he took a page from his days of lighting up the scoreboard inside the Clippers’ Wellness Center.
Against the Rams, Kolek notched his eighth multi-3-point game of the season (3-of-10 on Saturday) while eclipsing double figures in points for the sixth time. If there are any lingering doubts about a player who just three short years ago was hooping it up in the R.I. Interscholastic League can survive in the Atlantic 10, Kolek continues to take out his trusty fly swatter and shoo them away.
“You’re never certain about how quickly he’ll get there, but I knew he would get to where he is,” said Paulsen, “He’s got a lot of room to get better and improve, but you’re never sure if he can do it right away as a freshman. He’s got a good blend of confidence while fitting in within the team structure.”
If there was one drawback to Kolek’s day, it’s that he appeared to wear down at a most inopportune time for the Patriots. He only scored one basket after the aforementioned three with Russell guarding him. Paulsen felt the energy that Kolek was exerting on the defensive end while chasing Russell and another senior in Jeremy Sheppard played a hand in why Kolek was short with some of his shots down the stretch.
“The level of athleticism and his defensive assignments … he’s been thrown into the fire,” said Paulsen. “He may miss some shots and make some mistakes, but he never gets intimidated. He’s going to keep going back and fight and try to get better.”
Added Kolek, “I definitely see different looks, different size, and different speed on me. You just have to read the scouting report, know how they guard, and get the work in before the game.’’
2). Multiple times on Saturday, the NBC Sports Network cameras captured Kolek as he conversed with his running mates – on the court and on the bench. Not to play the lip-reader game, but it appeared he was providing instruction.
It has to be a fine line for a freshman to say something while remembering that he’s dealing with teammates who outrank him from an experience standpoint. From the sound of it, Kolek is allowed to have a say based off something he might have noticed.
“He’s a natural leader, but it’s always a fragile thing for a freshman as far as fitting in and blending and then asserting yourself,” said Paulsen. “He’s a kid who sees a play a half-step ahead and shows a lot of poise and maturity.”
Asked about playing the role of traffic cop during the heat of the moment, Kolek provided an answer that again dispelled any notion that he’s being brought along nice and slowly.
“I feel that anyone on our team can be a leader at certain points, but I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team,” said Kolek.
3). For Providence College and URI fans who feel a major recruiting sin was committed by allowing a kid from Cumberland to sign with a school in Fairfax, Va., let’s take a stroll down memory lane.
From the Sept. 17, 2019 edition of the Times/Call where Kolek verbally committed to George Mason: “Spreading the word on Tyler Kolek’s behalf was Michael Crotty, his AAU coach with the Middlesex Magic. Now, let’s connect all the dots.
Crotty was the starting point guard on the Williams College team that captured the 2003 Division III NCAA Championship. The head coach at Williams at the time was Dave Paulsen, who has made a significant push up the coaching ladder since that aforementioned national title.
From the same article: “Crotty never once steered Kolek in George Mason’s direction. He served as a valuable resource for Kolek in case questions arose about one of his many college suitors. As well as he knew what made Kolek and Paulsen tick, Crotty wanted his AAU pupil, someone who he’s coached since ninth grade, to make up his mind with minimal input from an individual who knows what it’s like to run the point for a Paulsen-led squad.”
Could PC and URI use a knockdown 3-point shooter like Kolek? You bet.
Did both programs miss out on a prospect who hails from the 401 area code?
Maybe, but chew on this: three players from Kentucky are on this season’s Wildcat roster. Count ‘em up and there’s five players from North Carolina at Duke.
Recruiting is an inexact science. It isn’t solely about a program covering its tracks in its backyard. It largely revolves around building the kind of relationship that Kolek ultimately cultivated with Paulsen.
Looks like Kolek has made the right decision.
