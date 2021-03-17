At the height of his recruiting process during high school, Tyler Kolek held scholarship offers from 22 Division I schools.
The market bears watching once again after the Cumberland native elected to enter the transfer portal. The decision – announced via Kolek’s personal Twitter account – came one day after George Mason dismissed Dave Paulsen, the head coach that was able to land Kolek out of St. George’s School.
As part of Kolek’s statement, he announced that he’s leaving the light on when it comes to remaining at George Mason.
“With the uncertainty that lies ahead at George Mason, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to seek other options, while still keeping the option to return to GM open. I appreciate all your support,” said Kolek.
The news of Kolek electing to explore his options comes exactly one week after he was voted Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year. The onetime Cumberland High product led all conference freshmen in scoring (10.8 ppg) and three-pointers made per game (2.4). He was second in the Atlantic 10 in three-pointers attempted (148), fourth in made threes (53), and 10th in steals (28).
Whatever Kolek decides to, he’ll still have four years of eligibility after the NCAA granted all winter athletes an extra season. If Kolek decides to leave George Mason, he likely would be eligible to suit up at his new school right away. The NCAA’s Division I Council is expected to vote on a waiver to allow one-time transfers for the upcoming year (2021-22) during their April meeting that takes place after the Final Four.
