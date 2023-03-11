Cumberland's Kolek respected by Marquette teammates

NEW YORK – What is it like to be a teammate of this year’s Big East Men’s Basketball Player of the Year?
It’s a question where the results led to a successful field study on Thursday afternoon after Marquette passed its first test at the Big East Tournament, a 72-70 overtime win over St. John’s that Cumberland’s own Tyler Kolek helped seal with two free throws that broke a 70-all deadlock with 15 seconds remaining in the extra session.
Naturally, the three Marquette players who were interviewed doled out plenty of plaudits regarding a player who in many ways is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink for the Big East team that captured the regular-season title and figures to merit a high seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released Sunday.
In conversations with Kam Jones, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Oso Ighodaro that took place inside Madison Square Garden, it appears the rope of trust between Kolek and his teammates features an unbreakable quality.
“He finds us wherever we are on the floor and does a great job of getting us where we need to be so we can score. He knows we’re going to be there because we’re always preparing for that pass at all times,” said Prosper. “He’s been a great leader all year and has a great work ethic. We just feed off him.”
“Last year, the defense played him to pass. This year, he’s been scoring and that’s made him so tough to guard. You have to respect his passing ability and his scoring ability. That’s why he’s the Player of the Year,” said Jones, Marquette’s leading scorer on the season.
“Great guy to play with. He’s a winner and a leader,” said Ighodaro. “He’s helped us to get in the position that we’re in. We were super pumped when we heard the news.”
The swagger that Kolek plays with has a double-edged-sword quality to it where guys like Jones, Prosper and Ighodaro directly benefit from their teammate’s open-door policy when it comes to playing with swagger that in turn raises the ante in the confidence department with the rest of the Marquette players.
“He wants to win at all costs. The motivation that he’s got is what he feeds to us,” said Prosper.
“He was killing it in practice last summer, but that goes with being a competitor and wanting to be the best. He definitely made everyone better from that aspect,” said Jones.
Added Ighodaro, “Tyler is the ultimate competitor and that rubs off on everyone.”
Off the court, Kolek has proven to be just as valuable in making sure the Golden Eagles remain connected.
“He’s a pretty funny guy. Cool guy to be around. I like to call him ‘White Chocolate,’” said Jones.
“He’s a great guy. We all love him,” said Ighodaro.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.