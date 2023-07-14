Cumberland's Kopack grateful for opportunity provided by San Diego Padres

CUMBERLAND – The good news came while Addison Kopack was preparing for a doubleheader this past Tuesday night. Instead of taking the field for the Mystic Schooners of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the 2019 graduate of Cumberland High School hustled off the field and began the process of turning the proverbial page.
“The [Mystic] coach handed me the lineup card when I got the call from the Padres,” Kopack shared.
Officially, Kopack has signed a professional contract with San Diego. At this point, the fact that he inked a deal as an undrafted free agent matters very little. There’s a great opportunity that awaits and Kopack plans to do everything within his grasp to take full advantage.
“I’m just looking to fulfill a dream. I’m confident I can play at the next level and confident that I can be a pro. I just needed that team to give me an opportunity,” said Kopack.
A four-year member of the URI baseball team who graduated from college this spring, Kopack is leaving one season of eligibility on the table. He could have returned to the Rams, or possibly put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Instead, he’s off to the Padres’ spring-training facility located in Arizona to author a new chapter in his personal baseball tale – one that has been earmarked in turning heads that initially may have looked the other way.
“I went to URI as a non-scholarship player and not highly recruited coming out of high school. I’m hoping for something similar to happen [with the Padres],” said Kopack, who believes his first at-bats as a pro will come with San Diego’s rookie-level affiliate. “Knowing that I’ve graduated, I can take this on full throttle.”
San Diego was one of a dozen MLB teams that expressed interest in Kopack, who attended a pre-draft workout organized by the Padres that was held in Delaware. Since he was already on the Padres’ radar, the saying “coming out of left field” isn’t applicable. In fact, Kopack knew something was in the works before the draft concluded on Tuesday.
“They called me during the 18th round and asked if I would be interested in signing. During the 19th round, they came out with an official offer,” he said. “It just so happened they picked me up afterwards.”
Kopack appeared in games over three seasons at URI (2021-23). A career .304 hitter at the college level, his best campaign with the Rams came in 2022 when he batted .364 and showed incredible power (17 home runs, .713 slugging percentage). He spent three straight summers keeping his skills sharp with the same Mystic ball club that saw him officially place a capper of being known as an amateur ballplayer.
Over the years, Kopack’s versatility with the glove has made him indispensable. He’s logged innings in the infield and outfield. In his new venture as a member of the Padres’ minor-league system, he plans to go the catching route.
“Playing multiple positions showed that I was athletic. Hopefully that translates to the next level,” said Kopack.
Cumberland baseball head coach Jared Cardoso believes Kopack is well positioned to make waves as a Padre farmhand.
“I know he will be successful because of his work ethic,” said Cardoso.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.