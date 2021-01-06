CUMBERLAND — A multi-season athlete, Owen Molis is well-versed when it comes to the prideful aspect of representing his school.
A senior, it turns out that Molis’ experience at Cumberland High cuts much deeper than the times he registers on the cross country/track circuit.
Proof that we’re talking about a Clipper who’s cut from a different cloth was apparent when he served as a photo correspondent for this paper on Nov. 23. Fellow Cumberland seniors Olivia Badeau and Abby LaRose competed in the RIIL Girls Tennis Doubles Championship at Slater Park. Molis was on hand and snapping away while Badeau and LaRose were busy tending to business on the court.
The very next day, photos of Badeau and LaRose appeared in the Call/Times sports section. Molis received proper photo credit for his work. They’ll never be able to take away from the fact that he was recognized for his sharp eye in the local newspaper.
“It was a hobby for fun,” noted Molis. “Now it’s a side hustle.”
The origin of how Molis became known as the unofficial-turned-official photographer of Cumberland athletics dates back to last winter.
“My friends knew I took pictures,” he said.
He was urged to shoot a Clipper boys’ basketball game – spring training, if you will, for someone who had his sights set on chronicling baseball and lacrosse games when the warmer weather rolled around. Those plans were nixed when COVID-19 took Molis and his schoolmates out of the classroom and forced the cancellation of high school spring sports.
Life with a camera in his hand may have been put on hold, yet the work that Molis did before the pandemic did not go unnoticed.
“One of the kids who’s in student government asked me to send him a bunch of pictures. Cool, why not?” Molis recalled.
The same folks who run the student government asked Molis if he would be interested in taking photos of his fellow Clipper athletes – regardless of the sport – starting with the fall 2020 season. In no time, a shooting star was born.
“I never thought I would be doing this,” said Molis.
Normally, Molis spends the fall months combing the trails as a cross-country participant. A foot injury sidelined him for the first two dual meets, though he managed to make the most of the unexpected downtime. He shot the two meets he missed and uploaded the images to a Google Photos drive that was shared through his personal Twitter account (@molis_owen).
From candid shots where members of the CHS girls’ cross-country team flashed the peace sign before the start of the race, to following the progression of the top runners, Molis succeeded in capturing a variety of images that presented his fellow runners in a different light.
“It’s the coolest thing when you can get the front pack … shooting my sport and sharing those moments with the people you grind with,” said Molis, who with the help of his father Joe upgraded his camera from a Canon 70D to a 90D and secured a wide-angle lens.
Shooting a nighttime girls soccer game at Tucker Field allowed Molis to focus on covering the action through a sequence of pictures. In a nutshell, Molis was training his eyes to focus on the ball before zeroing in and clicking away – photo essays, if you will.
“I tried to get to as many sports games as I could,” said Molis, noting that he lost out on one opportunity to shoot a Cumberland field hockey home match due to concerns over COVID-19 and contact tracing.
With the pandemic restricting how many folks can be present for a game, Molis checked with Cumberland athletic director Eric Blanchard to make sure it would be okay to take pictures. Initially, he hung in the Tucker Field press box. Eventually, he received clearance to shoot from the sidelines.
“It takes a team to accomplish what I do,” said Molis, noting that regardless of the sport, the goal is to take 200 pictures.
Recently, Molis announced that he’ll be taking his running talents to Bryant University. Taking pictures in a college environment intrigues him.
“I think it’s definitely doable,” he said.
Looking ahead to the still-to-be-officially-decreed high school winter sports season, Molis says he plans to further expand his sports photography portfolio be it standing poolside, rink side, or beyond the out-of-bounds areas in basketball.
Stay tuned. You may see more pictures crediting him in this paper in the future.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.