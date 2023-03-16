Cumberland's Struble officially inks deal with NHL's Canadiens

For Cumberland’s Jayden Struble, the time has come to lace up his skates in a professional setting.
The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that the 21-year-old Struble was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract that covers the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The news came days after Struble and his Northeastern University hockey teammates were eliminated from the Hockey East playoffs against Providence College.
“I’m excited to sign my first NHL contract with the Canadiens. Thank you to everyone who made my four years at Northeastern the best years of my life!” Struble wrote on his personal Instagram page.
Wednesday's announcement also featured news of Struble signing an AHL contract that enables the defenseman to finish the current hockey season with the Laval Rocket. Terms of the deal include Struble earning $775,000 per season at the NHL level and contain signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. He's scheduled to make $70,000 per season at the AHL level.
The Canadiens drafted Struble in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. In 104 career games spanning the past four seasons at Northeastern, Struble totaled 48 points (nine goals, 39 assists). This past season, he scored one goal and added 11 assists in 31 games for a Northeastern program that captured the Beanpot championship and entered the Hockey East playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
Long before making waves in the hockey world, Struble was a key member of the Cumberland American squad that advanced to the 2014 Little League World Series.
