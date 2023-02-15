Cumberland's Struble savoring home stretch with Northeastern hockey program

PROVIDENCE – It’s starting to happen. Jayden Struble is staring at the probability of a month and a half remaining in his Northeastern University hockey career.
As time becomes the enemy of the Cumberland native, the importance of savoring the home stretch takes on even greater significance. Struble needs no reminders that an opportunity with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens franchise awaits once the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior defenseman hangs up his skates at Northeastern. To him, everything will happen in due time.
The tunnel vision will be there so long as college games remain on Struble’s itinerary. Speaking after last Friday’s game at Schneider Arena when Struble and Northeastern rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to prevail in a shootout against Providence College, the 21-year-old came across as hyper-focused on his current situation that it wouldn’t register as a surprise to learn that he wears blinders wherever his travels take him.
“It’s kind of hit me that these are the last few games that I’ll be playing [at Northeastern],” said Struble. “Making that jump [to the pros] is something I definitely think about, but I try not to think about it right now. We’re in a good spot so it’s easy to push that off, but those last couple of games, it’s going to be a crazy feeling.”
The next time Struble hits the ice wearing a Northeastern sweater will feature a personal milestone – the 100th game of his college hockey career. The accomplishment takes place Saturday night against Hockey East rival Vermont with Northeastern looking to remain perched near the top of the league standings after coming off a shootout win over Harvard in Monday’s Beanpot final.
“Everything that you could dream of as far as how your last year plays out is right in front of us,” said Struble, who’ll carry a two-game point streak into Saturday’s action after recording assists against PC and Harvard.
When Struble arrived on the Northeastern campus in 2019, he did so as a 17-year-old with an NHL prospect pedigree. A star contributor on the 2014 Cumberland American team that advanced to that year’s Little League World Series, Struble saw his hockey future become more solidified upon being selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2019 draft.
“I came in as a kid who was excited to be in college and everything that comes with that,” said Struble. “Now it’s about realizing that you have to dial it in. That’s why the past four years have helped a lot.”
The “A” that Struble wears on his Northeastern jersey represents more than being declared an assistant captain. It’s a badge of honor rooted in respect.
“It’s a source of pride in letting my teammates know where they can look as far as leadership,” said Struble.
An injury short-circuited Struble’s freshman season while his sophomore season at Northeastern unfolded amidst the global pandemic and all the accompanying uncertainty of attempting to play games in less-than-ideal circumstances. Starting with his junior season and continuing right through his final go-around as a college skater, Struble believes that he’s been able to clean up his game, particularly when patrolling the defensive zone.
“It’s about being more consistent and understanding you can contribute in other ways for the better of the team. Maybe if I don’t have my ‘A’ game, I try to find that ‘A-minus’ or ‘B’ game instead of a ‘C’ game,” said Struble.
There are times when Montreal's player development staff will check in with Struble, be it in person or over the phone. Such interaction speaks to the world that awaits, yet you'll find a here-and-now element that speaks to a Northeastern career that’s winding down and the desire to conclude on the highest possible note.
To Struble, everything related to his future with the Canadiens will solve itself when the appropriate time arrives. Until then, the mission entails chasing after Hockey East and NCAA Tournament glory.
“Going to the rink with this group of guys makes everything easy as far as focusing,” he said.
