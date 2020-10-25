CUMBERLAND — There are no lost causes when Cumberland junior forward Riley Trudeau is on the field.
With the undefeated Clippers and Mt. Hope tangled in a scoreless contest early in the second half, a ball was played a bit too far Trudeau in the forward channel. The ball appeared to be going out of bounds for a goal kick, but Trudeau didn’t give up, won the ball and earned a penalty kick for her side.
“I love to work hard and I come to practice every day and at games every day I give everything I have inside of me hoping for the best for my team,” Trudeau said. “Honestly, I just love sports and I grew up playing sports all the time and I play with aggression. I grew up playing sports with boys and we always played football in the backyard. I just run through players and that hurts me sometimes, but it’s also for the best.”
“She runs to every single ball and she pressures every single ball,” Cumberland coach John Hoxsie said. “Sure, she gets some fouls [she committed three on Saturday] that annoy us, but you don’t see that type of effort from a lot of girls on every single ball that is near her. I would hate to play against her, but I love having her on our team.”
Talented freshman attacking midfielder Ava Normandin slotted home the penalty kick in the 53rd minute and Trudeau scored on a speculative long-range shot in the 80th minute to lead Cumberland to a nervy 2-0 Division I victory over the talented Huskies Saturday afternoon at Tucker Field.
Cumberland (4-0-1, 2-0-1 Division I) remains in a battle with powerhouse La Salle for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs from Division I-North. The Clippers, who’ve allowed just one league goal this season, step out of league play Monday night when they make the short trip across the Blackstone River to take on Division II Lincoln.
“I like the non-league games because they give us an opportunity to get some playing time for different girls and give different girls an opportunity,” said Hoxsie, who will likely start half of his starters and then make a hockey line change midway through the first half. “I really like the non-league games and I think it’s something we want to do going forward and I know a lot of coaches feel the same way.”
Mt. Hope (1-1-2, 0-1-2 Division I) has caused the Clippers problems in its last two visits to Tucker Field. Last season, Angela Lee and the Huskies earned a 2-2 tie late in the regular season. Saturday, after giving up two great scoring chances in the opening five minutes, the visitors dominated the rest of the first half.
Cumberland goalie Juliette Vemmer (six saves) made a few solid stops to deny Lee and freshman Hannah Rezendes goals. Mt. Hope also wasted a penalty kick just minutes before Normandin slotted her’s past Logan Levesque.
“They’re a good team and they work hard,” Hoxsie said. “They had four or five sophomores out there starting and they played well here last year as freshmen. Like us, they’re young, too. They’re just a good team that’s tough and physical and a team I don’t like playing.”
The Clippers nearly grabbed the lead in the opening minute when Trudeau found space on the left side of the box to deliver a cross that fizzed past sophomore striker Mackenzie Lavallee. Just as she did against La Salle, Paige Vieira also nearly scored on a rip from the top of the box, but Levesque was on hand to push the ball away for a corner kick.
Mt. Hope won the midfield battle for the rest of the half and controlled play, but failed to put a shot past Vemmer. Just six minutes into the second half Mt. Hope should’ve taken the lead when a series of mistakes led to a Husky penalty kick. The ensuing shot was pulled to the right of Vemmer’s goal.
The Huskies were made to pay for missing the 12-yard kick when Trudeau’s persistence along the byline led to a penalty kick that was buried to the left of Levesque by Normandin, who along with Nicole Calle injected some needed creativity in the midfield this season.
“Ava has been great for us and she’s started every league game in attacking mid,” Hoxsie said. “Nicole has also been great as an outside mid. When those two are together in the middle, they work off each other so well. They’re two good freshmen who will be a big part of the program for the next four years.”
Vemmer made the lead stand up with an impressive save to deny Rezendes on a clear scoring chance in the 60th minute. The Clippers grabbed an insurance goal in the final seconds when Trudeau, in an attempt to waste time, looped a long shot from outside the penalty box that slid under Levesque’s cross bar.
“When I kicked it, I don’t know why I did it, but it just landed in the perfect spot,” Trudeau said. “We’re working so much better as a team right now and we’re working so hard to get back to the state final because it’s eating at us that we lost that because we wanted it so bad.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Cumberland 2, Mt. Hope 0
Mt. Hope 0 0 – 0
Cumberland 0 2 – 2
First half – No scoring.
Second half – C, Ava Normandin (penalty kick), 53:00; C, Riley Trudeau (unassisted), 80:00.
Saves – MH, Logan Levesque (5 saves); C, Juliette Vemmer (6 saves).
