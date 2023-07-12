Cumberland's Zach Fogell selected by Red Sox

CUMBERLAND – Initially, Zach Fogell had summer plans to pitch for the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. After careful consideration, it was deemed the Cumberland High alum would be better served to put all his eggs in the basket labeled “Major League Baseball.”
A few in-person workouts were staged with roughly 10 clubs reaching out and inquiring about the 22-year-old who throws left-handed. On the third and final day of the MLB Draft, the coveted call that Fogell hoped would come was delivered by the hometown Boston Red Sox.
“They were one of the teams to show serious interest,” said Fogell, still digesting the news that he had been taken in the 18th round with pick number 538. “The draft can be a tough game to play, but it was well worth the wait.”
Tuesday’s life-altering news couldn’t have happened to a more deserving individual. Fogell missed two full seasons while at Brown University – one while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2020, another due to the Ivy League opting to cancel sports in 2021 – but never wavered in his dream to hear his name called by a major-league franchise. The legend around Cumberland is that a few years ago, he began practicing his signature with the hope of someday finding himself in the position to sign autographs.
Now that he has a chance as a drafted prospect of the team he grew up rooting for, Fogell can’t wait to get to work as part of this new venture – one that figures to afford him the chance to sign an autograph or two.
“It’s incredible. I’m at a loss for words for sure,” said Fogell, who was in the dark right up until Tuesday’s draft news.
The first call from a member of Boston’s scouting brass came from a familiar voice. Mark Sluys was a catcher at Brown in 2019 when Fogell was a first-year member of the Ivy League school. Sluys is now a scouting assistant with the Sox. The next call that Fogell received came from Ray Fagnant, Red Sox Northeast Regional Scouting Supervisor.
It was two of the sweetest phone calls that Fogell had ever taken on a day when he started to pace around his family home, as feelings of anxiousness began setting in with only a few rounds remaining in the draft.
“It was a really cool experience,” he said.
A starter throughout his high school days at Cumberland and for the majority of his time at Brown, Fogell underwent a new lease on his baseball life upon transferring to UConn for the 2023 spring season. The Huskies shifted Fogell to the bullpen with the move paying instant dividends.
Around Storrs, Conn., Fogell earned the reputation as a pitcher who could throw multiple innings in a given outing and bounce back rather quickly. Those two traits helped him earn First Team All-Big East honors and placed him firmly in the discussion to hear his name called at some point during the draft.
On the season, Fogell posted a 1.87 ERA over 27 appearances while holding opponents to a paltry .208 batting average. He struck out 45 in 33.2 innings and pitched two-plus innings on seven occasions.
“Getting confidence in that new role, I can’t give myself all the credit. The UConn coaches and training staff are the reason I’m in this position right now,” said Fogell. “It’s amazing to be able to share this feeling with them and express my gratitude for them.”
Within the coming days, Fogell will head to the Red Sox minor-league complex in Florida. Keeping with the theme of significant phone calls, it figures to be the most enjoyable plane ride of his life to date.
“Since I first picked up a baseball, it’s always been a dream to be a professional baseball player,” said Fogell. “Even with all the setbacks, the dream can dwindle a little bit. To push through that and keep my mindset sturdy was really challenging, but also rewarding at the same time.”
Current Cumberland High baseball head coach Jared Cardoso coached Fogell for six straight years, first at Cumberland Middle School and later with the Clippers.
“It’s so special. I’ve got to see him grow firsthand,” said Cardoso. “To see what he did this season was very cool.”
More good news for Cumberland baseball alums came after the conclusion of the MLB Draft with Addison Kopack signing an undrafted free agent deal with the San Diego Padres. A four-year member of the URI baseball team and 2022 Atlantic 10 First Team selection, Kopack has logged innings at multiple positions throughout his career. He received word about the agreement with the Padres as he prepared for Tuesday’s game for the NECBL’s Mystic club.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
