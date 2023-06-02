Cumberland's Zach Fogell thriving out of the bullpen for NCAA-bound UConn baseball program

STORRS, Conn. – Pitching out of the bullpen for a Division I program that’s made it a habit of appearing in the NCAA Tournament, Zach Fogell’s time at the University of Connecticut has been a match made in baseball heaven.
“I never thought I would be able to have this opportunity to be here, but it happened,” said Fogell this past Monday after UConn received its NCAA marching orders – traveling to the Gainesville (Fla.) Regional for a Friday noontime first pitch against Texas Tech in the opener of the double-elimination event.
A Cumberland High alum who earned First Team All-Big East honors as a lights-out reliever for the Huskies this spring, Fogell has appeared in 34 of his team’s 58 games to date. It’s a workload that suggests the lefthander has earned considerable trust and responded by going out and performing at an elite level.
With an 8-0 record accompanied by a 1.74 ERA and more strikeouts (53) than innings pitched (41.1), Fogell has compiled numbers that only begin to scratch the surface of what’s been a personal rebirth of sorts. Listed as a graduate student, Fogell joined the Huskies following four years at Brown University, a stretch that ran the emotional gamut after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019 and the Ivy League’s decision to cancel the 2021 season.
With Connecticut, the only pain that Fogell has contended with is seeing painful looks on the faces of opposing hitters as they head back to the dugout. He’s allowed a .214 batting average and just four extra-base hits among the 33 hits he’s been touched for.
“I think it proves that just because the road is tough, you can always keep pushing and putting the work in. If you do those things, good things are going to happen,” he said. “It goes back to my work ethic and the people I’ve surrounded myself with … family and friends, teammates and coaches.”
Fogell wasted little time turning a significant corner in his quest to become a dependable option out of the ‘pen for UConn. During college baseball’s opening weekend back in February, he was touched for three runs on four hits while pitching consecutive days against Ohio State. From there, he’s allowed five earned runs spanning 30 appearances.
“Just getting more comfortable but the coaches continued to show confidence by calling my name a lot,” said Fogell. “To be able to earn their trust has been great. It’s been an honor to be one of the guys they believe in.”
A starter for the majority of his baseball career, Fogell says the transition to full-time bullpen life meant he had to be ready at a moment’s notice – an exciting proposition in his eyes.
“Every day your name is on the lineup card, you can get called upon,” he said. “As a starter, you know you’re pitching on that day compared to your name getting called on a Friday and if you didn’t throw that much, you might throw again on Saturday. It’s a lot different
“Having that preparation to be able to throw as much as you can to help the team win … you have to be ready for every single moment out of the bullpen,” Fogell added. “Sometimes, you come in with runners on second and third and you’ve got to hold them there. I’ve grown to love it and think I’ve thrived in this role.”
One of the high-leverage tests that Fogell passed with flying colors came back on May 11 when he logged a season-high 5.1 innings in a game that lasted 13 innings against Butler. The eye-popping, 76-pitch performance featured nine strikeouts and zero walks. No runs were scored under Fogell’s watch as he simply unlocked something that allowed him to keep eating innings to the benefit of UConn’s pitching staff.
“That particular day was one of the best that I’ve ever felt on the mound. Everything was clicking and I was attacking the hitters and getting ahead of them. In those high-leverage moments, you try not to think about it too much. You’re trying to think about one pitch at a time … executing it to help you get through that inning,” said Fogell. “It’s after the game when you sit back and realize, ‘Wow, that situation was pretty big.’”
Fogell has a summer ball assignment lined up with the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Naturally, he hopes to delay his arrival to Newport for a few weeks as UConn sets its sights on making noise on the NCAA stage.
The option of returning to school for the 2024 season is on the table – Fogell has one more year of eligibility – but plans could change depending on if he hears his name called when Major League Baseball convenes for its annual draft exercise next month.
“There are tires spinning [on the MLB front]. Don’t have any solid information right now because the season is still going on, but I would definitely be back here [at UConn],” he said.
