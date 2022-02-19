LINCOLN — There are no style points when it comes to winning playoff games.
The No. 7 Lincoln girls basketball team played poorly for long stretches of the second half of Friday night's Division III preliminary game against No. 10 Providence Country Day, but a pair of late Lauren Cipriano free throws and a defensive stop helped the Lions produce a 36-33 victory at the Lions' Den.
“We made the plays that we needed to make in that last minute,” Lincoln coach Lindsay Lacey said. “Besides that, we'll just say it was kind of messy and sloppy. We made bad decisions and we didn't rebound well, but when it counted in that last minute we did what we should've done.”
Lincoln heads out on the road for the quarterfinals next week, but the Lions won't be traveling far because they head to Lovett Gymnasium to play No. 3 North Smithfield. The last time the teams met in North Smithfield, Calla Puccetti, Meg Masi and the Northmen secured a 51-37 victory. Lions did beat the Northmen in a non-league game in December.
In Friday's victory over the underdog Knights, junior forward Tayla Valentin scored six of her team-high eight points in the first half. Cipriano and Makayla Horan each added six points.
The game was tied at eight after one quarter, but the Lions used buckets from Valentin,Andrayah Williams, Taylor Strand and Elliana Wu to open up a 10-point lead in the second quarter. While the Lions scored just four points in the third quarter, PCD used eight points from Janaya Prince to close the gap to one after three quarter. Prince finished with a game-high 15 points.
Horan and Valentin helped the the Lions open up a five-point lead late in the game, but a Prince free throw and a Kylee Hicks 3-pointer closed the gap to one in the final minute. Cipriano then knocked down a pair of free throws and Prince missed a last-second free throw to send the Lions back to the quarterfinals.
“We know we need to come stronger in the second half in our next game,” Lacey said after her team shot just 6-of-19 from the line. “We're going to look at some game tape and see what we need to clean up. We're going to have to work hard in our next couple of practices to prepare things for North Smithfield.”
BRONCOS SURVIVE EWG UPSET BID
BURRILLVILLE – It was raining threes inside the Bronco Dome Friday – so much so that the Burrillville girls’ basketball team had no choice but to abandon its trademark zone defense.
Luckily for the Lady Broncos, their man-to-man concept proved to be in working order.
Some tight defense in the closing seconds helped No. 6 Burrillville escape with a 53-52 win over No. 11 Exeter/West Greenwich in Division III preliminary-round action Friday night. The Scarlet Knights’ Emma Mears released what she hoped would be the team’s 11th three-pointer of the game but the bid hit the back of the rim as the final seconds melted away.
The miss allowed the Broncos to breathe a major sigh of relief. The Scarlet Knights proved more than up for the challenge of posting what would have been a sizeable upset, yet the home team didn’t permit another field goal after Mears drained a three that made it a one-point game with 2:35 remaining.
EWG drained six three-pointers during the opening quarter and added two more in the fourth. Meers was the primary catalyst with six threes as part of a 25-point night.
“They just picked apart our 3-2 [zone] so we had no choice,” said Burrillville head coach Amy Hauser.
For Burrillville, it was the inside/outside ability of senior Isabel Costa that paid major dividends on a night when the Broncos needed to adjust to a higher pace of offensive activity. Normally a team that prefers to settle matters in the half-court, Burrillville proved more than willing to match the up-and-down nature that enabled the visitors to remain in the picture.
“I thought it put a fire underneath them and helped in general,” said Hauser about matching fire with fire regarding Exeter’s up-and-down nature.
Burrillville appeared on its way to taking command of the game in the second en route to pulling into halftime with a 35-28 lead. The advantage expanded to 14 points with 4:18 remaining in the third. Three-point shooting, however, continued to keep the Scarlet Knights in the mix heading into the fourth.
Costa ended up with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Jenna Forrest and Avery Clifford chipped in with 14 points apiece for Burrillville, which now heads to Toll Gate on Monday. The Broncos beat the No. 2 seeded Titans earlier this season.
“If [Costa] actually knew how much of a threat she was … oh my God,” said Hauser. “Toll Gate will be coming for blood but we’ll be ready.”
