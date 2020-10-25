BURRILLVILLE — Garrett Dailey isn’t just running for the benefit of the 2020 Burrillville High boys cross country team. The sophomore is on a mission to uphold his family’s legacy in the sport.
Based on the impressive clocking turned in by the youngster on Saturday morning, the quest to bring honor and prestige to the Dailey family crest (or coat of arms) appears to be on very solid footing.
Dailey captured his first dual meet, outlasting a field that included runners from division rivals Ponaganset and Scituate. Even more noteworthy is that Dailey became the first Burrillville sophomore to post a sub-17 minute 5k.
The news of the feat quickly traveled to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where Dailey’s older brother, Mitchell, is a freshman. Mitchell Dailey graduated from Burrillville earlier this year after making his mark as one of the top long-distance runners in program history.
“I want to be the best Burrillville runner ever,” said Garrett Dailey in a confident tone.
Time will tell if Garrett ends up orbiting the same running galaxy as Mitchell, yet there’s no denying that he’s on the right track. Against the Spartans and Chieftains, Dailey surged ahead by 100 yards by the time he made a second pass around the tennis/basketball courts at Burrillville Middle School. With no one close by, he continued to push while telling himself that someone was nipping at his heels.
“I had to keep going and think that someone was behind me the whole time,” said Dailey. “I just had to go.”
Urged to finish up strong by a small, mask-wearing crowd that gathered near the finish line, Dailey summoned one final burst of energy en route to sliding under 17 minutes. His dominance was punctuated even further when the race’s second-place finisher – Burrillville’s Devin Richard – crossed the finish line 50 seconds after Dailey.
“Garrett is a hard worker and such a nice kid. He’s going to go places,” said Burrillville coach Samantha Stanton. “On days like (Saturday), you tell someone like him to go for it and don’t hold back. You’re running against the clock, but he’s great when it comes to setting goals for himself and trying to mentally work his way through them. That’s exactly what he did.”
Dailey and Richard were two of the five top-10 finishers that Burrillville recorded as part of victories over Ponaganset (21-34) and Scituate (15-50). The sweep enabled the Broncos to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record, yet qualifying for the state meet will have to come via a strong showing at the class meet due to finishing outside of the top three in the ultra-competitive Northern Division.
The Burrillville girls don’t have to worry about putting all of their eggs in the “class meet” basket. By virtue of their 20-41 win over the Chieftains and 15-50 verdict against the Spartans, the Broncos succeeded in applying the finishing touches to a 10-2 regular season that solidified a team berth in the state meet.
Saturday marked the first time this season that Stanton was able to send her full complement of girl runners to the starting line. Ponaganset’s Liana Nerbonne was the top finisher (22:04) but Burrillville grabbed spots 2-7 to take the meet.
Leading the way for the Broncos was Kaitlyn Potter (second, 22:17) followed by Haley Allen (third, 22:26), Emily Allard (fourth, 22:32), Kaitlyn Pristawa (fifth, 22:51), Isabel Costa (sixth, 22:59), and Madison Ludovici (seventh, 23:09).
“With a shortened season and never knowing if you’re not going to get another race in, they really stepped up big time,” said Stanton. “They’re really great when it comes to running together and sticking with that pack mentality.”
At Burrillville Middle School – 3.1 miles
Saturday
BOYS
Team scores
Burrillville 21, Ponaganset 34
Burrillville 15, Scituate 50
Ponaganset 15, Scituate 50
Burrillville placements
1. Garrett Dailey 16:57; 2. Devin Richard 17:47; 4. Collin Boisvert 18:01; 5. Seth Boulet 18:25; 9. Ryan Martley 19:23.
GIRLS
Team scores
Burrillville 20, Ponaganset 41
Burrillville 15, Scituate 50
Ponaganset 17, Scituate 46
Burrillville placements
2. Kaitlyn Potter 22:17; 3. Haley Allen 22:26; 4. Emily Allard 22:32; 5. Kaitlyn Pristawa 22:51; 6. Isabel Costa 22:59; 7. Madison Ludovici 23:09; 10. Madeline LaSata 24:02.
