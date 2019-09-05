BOSTON – There was Dante Baldelli, patiently waiting outside the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park late Tuesday night.
For him, it’s a familiar spot inside the century-old ballpark. Upon recognizing who it was, a security staffer walked over to where Baldelli was standing and exchanged a fist pump with the Cumberland native. It was clear they knew each other – probably as long as older Rocco Baldelli has been coming to Fenway as an opposing player or coach.
Just like for countless times before, Dante was looking to catch up with his oldest brother after the final out had been recorded on the Red Sox’ home field. This time, it seemed and felt differently. Dante was waiting for the manager of the Minnesota Twins, better known around these parts as Rocco.
“It’s his first time managing at home in front of his friends and family. It was quite the day,” said Dante Baldelli, now a senior at Boston College.
On Tuesday, Baldelli made the relatively short trip from the BC campus to Fenway just in time to see the Twins take batting practice. He planned to be back at Fenway on Wednesday night and again Thursday when Minnesota and Boston close out a three-game series.
An outfielder on the Boston College baseball team, Dante on Tuesday was accompanied by a few of his teammates to see Rocco and the Twins pick up another victory in a season where everything has gone smoothly for the first-time skipper. Minnesota held on for a 6-5 win to increase its lead in the Central Division to 6.5 games with 3½ weeks left in the regular season.
“Rocco has been so successful with everything he has done throughout his entire life. That’s why I’m not surprised. I’m just so proud to watch everything he’s done,” said Dante Baldelli. “It’s been a great first year so far. It’s been awesome.”
Tuesday at Fenway Park didn’t mark the first time that Dante has seen Rocco manage the Twins in person. When Minnesota visited Tampa Bay for a series that took place in late May, Dante along with his father Dan “Rocky” Baldelli and family friend Minh Pham flew down to St. Petersburg to surprise Rocco during his return to a locale where he spent 10 years as a player and later a coach. Last month, Dante got to experience Minnesota’s baseball resurgence in person when he took in a game at the Twins’ home venue, Target Field.
“Right now, they’re in pretty good shape,” said Baldelli. “Hopefully it’s a fun October for them.”
Shifting gears, Dante Baldelli talked about the summer regimen he embarked upon with an eye towards having a healthy and productive final season as a college player. He had offers to play in the Cape Cod League but felt it was important to add strength to his lanky 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame.
“I worked out almost every single day and actually went on a bigtime diet. That was big for me,” said Baldelli, noting he gained roughly 20 pounds prior to heading back to school, where’s he’s pursuing an undergraduate degree in communications.
When he wasn’t hitting in the batting cage that’s located in the basement of his dad’s Woonsocket-based check cashing shop, Dante and his dad would take outdoor practice at Renaud Field. Every swing or bench press was done with an eye towards improving his career .207 batting average in a Boston College uniform.
“Going into my senior year, it’s about putting everything out there,” said Baldelli, who was selected in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 MLB First-Year Players Draft. “It’s about trying to be successful as a team and individually and go from there. I want to play baseball as long as possible.”
