WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior goalie Grace Davenport pushed off her left skate to track an aimless Warwick/Chariho co-op pass late in the third period of Tuesday night's Division II semifinal when her heart – metaphorically – stopped.
The puck, which was headed to the corner, careened off of MCL defenseman Brooke Forget's skate and appeared to be ticketed to slide inside Davenport's left post to tie Game 3. Instead, Davenport managed to drive back across her goal and redirect the puck outside of her post with her left pad to help ensure the Mounties secured a 1-0 victory over the Titans to advance to this weekend's Division II title series.
“I just watched the puck as it went by and I was so thankful it didn't go in,” Davenport said after making 29 saves. “It hit the bottom of my left pad and went wide. I just put everything I had to get to it. The adrenaline rush just pushes me.”
“I was on the ice, but I didn't see how it happened,” said forward Leah Laquerre, who scored the game's only goal in the first period. “Oh my God, it just missed the net. That was frightening. Grace played incredible. She keeps us in every game, especially this one. She really kept us in it.”
Laquerre scored or assisted on all four of her team's goals in the series, but the MVP was clearly Davenport, who posted two shutouts and allowed just one goal in 135 minutes. She is going to need to continue to play well because the Mounties head to Schneider Arena Saturday to played undefeated Smithfield/Moses Brown/Coventry co-op in Game 1 of the Division II final.
The Mounties were shorthanded to end the regular season because of injuries and illnesses, but that didn't stop the Sentinels from scoring 16 goals in two victories in February.
“I'm so happy for the girls that I could cry, very happy,” MCL coach Vanessa D'Andrea said. “Grace just kept us in this game, especially in the second and third periods. If any of those chances she stopped had gone in, this would've been a different game. Scoring early changes the momentum of games. They did that to us the other day and we did it in this game.”
Warwick/Chariho had numerous chances late to score, but the visitors were done in by a Laquerre goal in the first period. The talented junior followed up her own rebound and roofed a shot into the Titans' net. The Mounties had a chance to double the lead early in the third period when they had over 1:30 of a two-man advantage, but they failed to get a shot on net during the power play.
The Titans also wasted a pair of power plays before pressuring the Mounties late thanks to a ferocious forecheck and some poor breakout attempts by the hosts. Davenport, however, was there to rescue her team and lead them to a title series for the first time since playing for the DeCosta Division title in 2015.
