WOONSOCKET — The Ohio Blue Jackets came into Friday’s clash with the Mount Academy U18 team ranked 12th in the country, but if you truly believe you’re a contender to win the USA Hockey National title in April, you do what Mount did to the visitors for long stretches of their clash in the OverSpeed Hockey Holiday Classic at Adelard Arena.
Mount, ranked No. 2 in the country after an impressive performance in the Prep Hockey Conference showcase two weeks ago, received a goal from UMass-commit Cam O’Neill just 53 seconds into the opening period and never looked back. O’Neill recorded a hat trick, while Dartmouth-bound Jason Stefanek had two goals and Micah Berger added three assists in a 6-1 victory.
“We’ve worked a lot on our D-zone play the last few weeks, so everyone is just buying into what we’re doing,” Niagara-signee Dylan Shane said. “I think we could 100 percent win the national title especially after seeing {No. 1] Shattuck once a few weeks ago. We were a little shocked against them and their top guys, but that’s the team we’re looking at.”
“Our motto in the back is defense leads to offense and we’re just trying to play in our structures,” defenseman Joe Peters said. “We get pucks to our forwards and they go in and make the plays. Our turning point defensively was just over a month ago where we had a meeting and just decided that we’re going to take care of business and play structured hockey.”
Mount (23-7-3) continues pool play in the tournament with a pair of games today, starting with an 8 a.m. clash with the Windy City Storm from Illinois. They finish the day with a 4 p.m. contest against the Colorado Rampage at Adelard Arena. The U18 team is now 9-2-1 in its last 12 games after winning just one of seven games in early October.
Coach Matt Plante said a mentality change has helped the team get off to fast starts like it did in the PHC against Culver Academies and Friday afternoon.
“There’s no question we can compete with the best teams, it’s just about which team is going to show up,” Plante said. “If it’s the team that’s hungry and ready to play like today that’s respectful of the opponent or the team that’s disrespectful and finds out the hard way. This team since the middle of October has taken significant strides in the right direction.”
Mount’s incredible offensive depth was, once again, on display Friday afternoon, but the defense carried its weight with a third straight impressive showing at home. Even though they are without their leader, Seth Constance, because of a broken wrist, the defensive core made goalie Peter Sterling’s job easy for long stretches of the contest.
Peters is currently uncommitted, but Plante believes there will be plenty of opportunities for the St. Louis native because of his size (6-for-3) and his physicality.
“Joe is coming and he’s going to be a Division I player, it’s just a matter of time,” Plante said. “He’s obviously got the size and he has a bomb for a shot and his puck skills are improving. He knows his pace needs to get better and his decision making is improving. Everything is moving in the right direction. I think he’s going to have a lot of people interested in him.”
O’Neill grabbed the opening goal thanks to great work in the offensive zone from Mount senior Ryan O’Connell and then a defenseman helped increase the lead to 2-0. After good work from linemates Will Lawrence and Zach Aben, Rhett Kodsi scored to double the lead at 13:04.
If Mount is going to compete with the likes of Shattuck and the Long Island Gulls for the national title, they’re going to need some offensive output from the likes of Shane, Kodsi and Constance.
“We’re deep, we’re just a different kind of deep from the group we had two years ago,” Plante said. “That D-core had a little more offensive flair and maybe this group doesn’t have that dynamic offense, but we have a group that can defend really well when they’re detailed and locked in. We don’t have a hole in our own zone, but on offense, we just need to manage it and pick our spots.”
While the offense struggled in the second period, the defense again performed well and the only goal the group gave up came in the final period on a Ryan Gingher power-play effort. Sterling picked up his third victory in as many outings after returning from injury against Culver.
Mount received a power-play goal from O’Neill just 23 seconds into the final period and Stefanek scored an unassisted goal at 5:16. Following the Blue Jackets’ power-play effort, O’Neill took a pass from Berger, a Miami of Ohio commit, and finished off his hat trick.
“The [PHC] weekend was a big weekend for me, Dylan and the group as a whole,” Peters said. “We got sticks on pucks and did our jobs. It was great exposure and a great time. We do have a chance to make a run at that national championship and I’m excited about what this team can do.”
