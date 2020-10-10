CUMBERLAND — Instead of wondering whether there would be a soccer season at all because of the pandemic, Cumberland junior midfielder Halle Delmore spent the summer focusing her time and energy on self improvement.
After playing a key role on last season’s team that made it all the way to the state final, Delmore wanted to add another element to her game to help the Clippers take the next step.
“Over the summer, when there weren’t nets on Tucker Field, me and a few of the players would go to the back field because the nets were open and we’d just shoot,” Delmore said. “We did that even when we had captains’ and regular practices. Even though I’m more of a defensive midfielder, I can still hit these shots from outside of the penalty box – obviously I did that twice in this game. I knew I wasn’t as confident as I wanted to be on the ball, so practicing really helped.”
Delmore, who scored a pair of goals last season, needed just the first 40 minutes of the new season to show she’s a different player in 2020. In Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Bay View at Tucker Field, Delmore scored a pair of superb goals to help the Clippers wipe some of the bad taste from last season’s state final out of their mouths.
“It was nice to be out here today because we didn’t know for the longest time if we’d have a season,” Cumberland coach John Hoxsie said. “We were training in the summer and then we got shut down by the school – which was understandable. It feels good to get out here and the girls are enjoying the experience.
“We had a fantastic year last year and we talked before today’s game about how that’s over with and if people are going to question how we rebound from what happened. We’ll take the win because it’s a good win for us, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Cumberland (1-0 Division I) will be reminded of that 2-0 state final defeat to South Kingstown last November because the Rebels come to Tucker Field Wednesday night for a non-league clash. And just two days later, Cumberland makes the short trip down Route 146 to face perennial powerhouse La Salle in a league contest.
“Before this game coach Hoxsie was saying that we need to show that we’re out for more and we can’t let a team just push us around,” Delmore said. “We need to show that we’re not just any team, we’re Cumberland High School. It was unfortunate that we lost last year, but we’re ready to go.”
The Clippers weren’t known for their goal scoring last season – they scored just one goal in three playoff games – but this season’s team could be different because of Delmore’s progression along with the growth of junior Riley Trudeau, junior Maddie Durkin and sophomore Mackenzie Lavallee; and the return of Jenna Thomas from a knee injury.
It took Delmore just 10 minutes of the opening half to score when she took a pass from freshman Ava Normandin and ripped a shot into the net. Unlike her two goals last season – one of which came against rival Lincoln – Delmore said Saturday’s opening goal was more about technique and skill rather than luck.
“I’m more of a passer, so for someone like me to get two goals in the span of five to 10 minutes is just amazing,” Delmore said. “I jumped up and down and I was like ‘Oh my God, I just scored.’ Both of the goals I scored last year were both by chance, but today I took the ball, went around someone and actually aimed for the net.”
Delmore reached last season’s goal total in just a half when she finished an opportunity after good work from sophomore Brianna Landry.
Bay View took advantage of a defensive lapse early in the second half, as senior Kaleigh Quinn slipped a shot past all-division senior goalie Juliette Vemmer. Cumberland reestablished its two-goal advantage a few minutes later when Durkin found Lavallee for a goal in the penalty box.
While All-State defender Abby Free is now at Western New England College, the Clippers brought plenty of players back from last season’s state final squad. And with 15 freshmen – including two on the varsity team – in the program, Hoxsie believes this season’s team can be special.
“We’re a very deep on this team,” Hoxsie said. “We have 22 girls on the varsity team and they all bring something to the table. Last year was the first year where we started to build some depth and with all the freshmen we have now, we’re even deeper. We lose nine seniors this year, so this is a big year for us. I think we’re setup really good for the next couple of years.”
