Despite social distancing, family & friends still there to support Davis sign LOI to join PC Friars

PROVIDENCE – In a perfect world, one of the newest additions to the Providence Friar basketball family would have staged his National Letter of Intent signing ceremony inside his high school’s gymnasium.
Alas, the option of putting pen to an important piece of paper within said celebratory environment before a host of supportive onlookers was not an option available to Jyare Davis. Just like on the court, he would have to improvise in an effort to mark what is a special occasion amidst these crazy COVID-19 times.
Give Davis – the 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward who supplied a verbal commitment to PC in early January – a ton of credit.
The Delaware product succeeded in applying a unique touch to a time-honored ritual that at the end of the day still produced the desired result – Davis is officially a Friar.
On Thursday, Davis posted pictures on his personal Twitter account that depicted him sitting at a table in his driveway with Friar paraphernalia everywhere. He was joined by his mother Tiffany and grandparents Alfred and Kassandra.
What the photos didn’t show was that across the street from Davis’ home, a number of his friends gathered to shout congratulations. Staying true to social distancing directives, everyone stayed in their respective cars while Davis tended to some important business.
“It was definitely cool to have my friends and family – everyone’s who close to me – there to make things special even though I couldn’t be at school,” said Davis when reached Friday. “It’s still a special moment. It’s official. (PC assistant coach Jeff Battle) called me on Thursday and said, ‘You’re officially a Friar.’”
Davis is one of three new additions to the 2020-21 roster who were announced by Providence on Friday. He joins two transfers – Brycen Goodine via Syracuse and Ed Croswell from La Salle – as part of Ed Cooley’s latest recruiting haul that already included incoming freshman Alyn Breed, who signed his LOI last November.
A First Team All-State honoree and First Team All-Conference selection during each of his four years at the Sanford School, Davis averaged 17 points this past season. Based on the scouting report that his high school coach provided earlier this year, the Friars are getting someone who fits Cooley’s preference for versatile players.
“He’s very versatile and can do a lot of things. He can play inside and outside and is adept at both levels. He’s a matchup problem,” said Sanford head coach Stan Waterman. “If they put a big on him, we’ll let him handle the ball and play on the perimeter. If they put a smaller defender on him, we’ll post him up. I think (the Friars) got a really good one in Jyare.”
Davis has been in contact with many of his future college teammates – specifically David Duke, Jared Bynum, A.J. Reeves, and Greg Gantt.
“They’ve made me feel welcome and have given me advice about what it was like for them when they first got there. This way, I can be as best prepared as possible,” said Davis. “Dating back to when I visited, I could tell how much of a family atmosphere it was.”
Basketball-wise, Davis has squeezed time inside a gym. Conditioning has also been a major emphasis.
“I’ve been focusing on my running and lifting more … getting my legs stronger,” said Davis. “I’m trying to make sure I’m ready for the physical difference between high school and college.”
As for when Davis will be allowed to set foot on PC’s campus, he stated, “I’ve seen a lot of colleges closing down their summer sessions. Hopefully there’s a way all of this can go away and I can get there during the summer.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
